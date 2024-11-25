Professional fashion thrifter shares hacks for charity shopping Christmas gifts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re looking to save a bit of cash this Christmas, buying secondhand presents can help – but that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on quality or style.

New York’s biggest fashion thrifter Karen Blanchard, known online as KarenBritChick, has revealed her tips and tricks for charity shopping fashion for Christmas.

1. Pre-plan your trip

If you’re unsure of your giftee’s exact style, focusing on trends can be an easy win for buying something they’ll most likely enjoy.

“First of all, always have an idea of what is clearly on trend and what you are looking for,” says Blanchard. “That, for example, could be burgundy, chocolate brown or suede.

“If you’re going in with that mindset, you’re literally looking for those things, which makes it so much easier – some vintage shops even merchandise by colour.”

2. Know your audience

When it comes to who you buy thrifted clothes for, Blanchard notes it’s a personal gift to make, as it’s one of a kind and requires more thought than brand new pieces.

“There can be that special person you know appreciates your taste, so when you come to thrifting something or buying vintage, you can pick out things that you like and be confident that they will like it too,” says Blanchard.

3. Analyse the item and prioritise gift wrapping

Many of us avoid charity shopping clothes for gifts in the worry that it doesn’t look as ‘nice’ as buying brand new. However, Blanchard notes that the secret lies in the presentation.

“Find a beautiful box for it and tissue wrapping to make it feel special,” suggests Blanchard. “You can also add in a couple of extras that are new – something that compliments the piece – like a pair of leather gloves, a matching scarf or earrings.”

When it comes to the item itself, “you want it to be in giftable condition,” says Blanchard. “So, make sure everything is on it – buttons, zips – and that they all work. Look out for any stains, tears or rips, and if any are salvageable or not.

“The smell of a piece is also really important if you’re unable to wash it.”

4. Measure their favourite clothes

This tip has its limits – as you may not be able to so subtly delve into a friend’s wardrobe with a measuring tape – but if you live with your giftee, this is an easy hack.

“When you’re thrifting, sizing obviously varies massively,” says Blanchard, “One size 10 won’t be the same as another – but if you can – measure a garment they often wear and use those measurements to find thrifted pieces.”

For example, if they have a favourite oversized jacket and you’re buying them a similar style of outerwear, measure the shoulders, cuff length and chest size of the coat, then measure your charity shop finds to ensure it will fit just right.

5. If you buy outerwear, make sure it’s men’s

This is a non-negotiable for Blanchard, who declares “they make them thicker and the weight of the material is heavier – which has always been equated to being better quality.

“They also have breast pockets, and just more pockets in general,” says Blanchard. “It’s the little things like that that they do automatically that they don’t do for women’s clothing.”

“But it’s not just about quality, “there’s a certain cut to men’s clothing that has never changed,” notes Blanchard, “and there’s a lot more neutral colours on offer – you’re not going to see bright pinks and baby blues that is experimented with more in womenswear.”

This makes it a safer bet to shop from as opposed to opting for colours they may not like.

6. Look online

When someone says ‘charity shop’ we often think of our local Oxfam – but that certainly isn’t the case in the ever-expanding pre-loved industry.

“There’s so many Instagram accounts that sell pre-loved,” explains Blanchard. “A lot of sellers from brick and mortar stores have an online presence as well. So you can check out their Instagram accounts and a lot of them ship internationally.”

This opens up a plethora of options and allows for more unique finds. Yet despite the offerings on Etsy and eBay, “It’s always better if you can to go in person,” Blanchard says. “Then you can touch and feel the weight of fabric, see the true colour and know what the quality is really like.”