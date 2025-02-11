5 of the biggest things that happened at New York Fashion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The biggest names in modelling, celebrity, and design flocked to the Big Apple this week to celebrate the finest of fall fashion.

From surprise runway appearances to show-stopping moments and a highly anticipated debut collection, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has given us an endless array of unforgettable moments to gossip about and admire.

It’s been a whirlwind of excitement, so let’s take a moment to rewind and dive into five of the most talked-about highlights that have defined NYFW 2025…1. Elon Musk’s mother Maye closed the Juzui show

In the lead-up to the US election, it was impossible to avoid hearing or reading about Trump’s new right-hand man, billionaire businessman Elon Musk. However, this week, it was his chic mother, Maye, who was making the headlines.The 76-year-old model and dietitian exuded confidence and elegance when she closed the Juzui show at the Glasshouse riverfront venue in Manhattan in a shimmering floor-length silver gown and white fur coat.

No stranger to the catwalk, Maye, known for her signature white coif, has appeared on the Juzui runway before and shared a warm embrace with friend and chief designer Taoray Wang at the end of the show.2. Christian Siriano brought racing car elegance to the red carpet

Christian Siriano effortlessly blended his passion for cars with the allure of Hollywood glamour in a dazzling show that was a true match made in heaven.

Eager to give his star-studded front row a thrilling experience, the designer translated the sleek, dynamic lines and glossy finishes of cars into striking red-carpet fashion that encompassed a bold racy red, blue, bronze, and black colour palette.

“The designs feature elements reminiscent of automotive motifs, such as paint and oil slicks, as well as tyre tracks,” highlights fashion and trends expert Karine Laudort. “The collection predominantly showcases shades of red, blue, black, and bronze, with metallic fabrics adding a touch of glamour.

“This innovative fusion of automotive design and high fashion results in a collection that is both bold and sophisticated, solidifying Siriano’s reputation for pushing creative boundaries.”

3. Veronica Leoni made her official debut as Calvin Klein’s first female creative director

Veronica Leoni made her highly-anticipated debut as Calvin Klein’s first female creative director at the brand’s Manhattan headquarters on February 7.

The brand’s runway return after six-year hiatus from the catwalk drew in an array of famous faces including Bad Bunny, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington Burns, and the namesake designer Klein himself.

Kendall Jenner strutted down the runway in a chic grey tailored suit dress, setting the tone for the rest of the collection, which embraced a minimalist aesthetic throughout.“Leoni has revitalised the label’s minimalist heritage by presenting tailored pieces that harmoniously blend structure and fluidity,” says Laudort. “The collection predominantly features neutral tones, punctuated by occasional bursts of colour, highlighting its versatility and timeless appeal.

“Leoni’s designs pay tribute to the brand’s iconic ’90s aesthetics while incorporating contemporary elements, such as asymmetrical cuts and innovative fabric combinations.”

4. Tory Burch showcased American sportswear with a twist

This year’s Tory Burch show was all about re-imagining traditional American sportswear pieces with unexpected details and twists.

Keen to make the ordinary more desirable, Burch elevated classic items by adding interesting textures and intricate draping.

The utilitarian ‘handbag jackets’ with multiple pockets, showcased in red, denim, and black leather, were among the standout highlights of the show.

“The overarching theme was a blend of comfort and sophistication, with exaggerated shapes and unconventional elements redefining everyday wear,” says Laudort. “This collection highlighted Burch’s ability to innovate while staying true to the brand’s roots.”

5. Carolina Herrera was flourishing with floral motifs

Under the creative direction of Wes Gordon, Carolina Herrera’s collection was a celebration of florals and vibrant hues.

“Inspired by the film Being There, the designs featured elegant silhouettes in vivid jewel tones,” says Laudort. “Standout pieces included a double-breasted white shirt ensemble, a striking fuchsia minidress, and a flowing cornflower-blue gown.

“The use of floral patterns was both bold and sophisticated, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for timeless elegance and femininity.”

These beautiful floral silhouettes will undoubtedly give us inspiration for the upcoming spring season.