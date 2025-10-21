Are these the most famous moustaches in history?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Once dismissed as a relic of a bygone era, the moustache is confidently re-emerging, championed by a new wave of style-conscious men.

From Jacob Elordi to Timothée Chalamet, prominent figures are increasingly showcasing this distinctive facial hair on red carpets.

However, cultivating the perfect 'tache demands patience, meticulous care, and, crucially, self-assurance.

As November arrives, so too does Movember, transforming upper lips nationwide into symbols for men’s health awareness.

For those seeking inspiration, a look back at eight of history's most iconic moustaches offers ample guidance.

open image in gallery Albert Einstein is the owner of arguably one of history’s most famous moustaches ( Alamy/PA )

1. Albert Einstein

Perhaps the most famous moustache in science, Albert Einstein’s facial hair was a chevron-style moustache: full, bushy, covering the upper lip and extending past the corners of the mouth.

Born in 1879 in Ulm, Germany, Einstein was a physicist who transformed our concept of space, time and energy with his theories on relativity.

Despite his reputation as an absent-minded genius, his moustache remained reliably present in almost all his famous portraits.

Some accounts say that by the 1930s he actually trimmed it less, letting it grow more freely than earlier in life, forming the wild and wiry tash we now associate with the scientist.

2. Clark Gable

Gable’s moustache is a textbook example of the pencil moustache – thin, neat and sharply defined. The style leaves a narrow line above the lip, often with a clean gap to the nose.

American actor Gable (1901–1960), the ultimate leading man of old Hollywood, first grew a moustache in 1930 for a stage role (where a fake one was too unreliable) but afterwards decided to keep evolving it for his film persona.

open image in gallery Black and white still from Gone with the Wind of famous moustache wearer Clark Gable ( Alamy/PA )

Gable’s moustache felt like the finishing touch to his suave and rakish countenance – carefully groomed, never overpowering the face, but giving a strong line of character.

3. Freddie Mercury

The moustache most associated with 1980s rock – and with Freddie Mercury’s legendary stage persona – was a thick, classic, full moustache, often described as part of the ‘pornstache’ family (i.e. bold and statement-making).

Born in 1946, real name Farrokh Bulsara, Mercury fronted Queen with flamboyance and flair.

His moustache became almost as iconic as his vocals. In the 1980s and early 1990s, it punctuated his stage presence: strong, dark and striking.

open image in gallery Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was a famous moustache wearer ( Alamy/PA )

Because he often paired it with stubble or light beard growth, the moustache dominated – a sign of his enduring confidence and swagger.

4. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie is perhaps less commonly lauded for facial hair, but in the 1980s and early 1990s he sported a full moustache, thick but well-groomed, with neat borders.

Born in 1949, Richie rose to fame with the Commodores and then as a solo artist.

His moustache offered a smooth contrast to his silky voice – a bit of edge around the sides of his soulful expression.

open image in gallery Lionel Richie became famous for his facial hair ( Alamy/PA )

While less theatrical than Mercury’s, it was nevertheless a strong facial signature in his time.

5. Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck’s moustache is iconic – large, thick, expressive and often called the definitive ‘Magnum’ moustache.

Many regard it as one of the most recognisable in showbiz.

Selleck, born in 1945, became a household name via the popular TV drama Magnum, P.I. in the 1980s.

His moustache is not delicate or subtle – it’s bold, full and synonymous with Selleck’s look. It sits squarely as part of his face, balancing out his bold facial features.

open image in gallery Tom Selleck’s impressive moustache ( Alamy/PA )

Selleck managed to revive a trend of bushier, masculine moustaches throughout his time on the show.

6. Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s moustache is textbook horseshoe moustache territory: the full moustache plus vertical extensions down the sides of the mouth, giving an upside-down U- or horseshoe shape.

Born Terry Bollea in 1953, Hulk Hogan became a wrestling and pop-culture icon in the 1980s and 1990s.

His moustache, coupled with a shaved head and his trademark handlebar-style blondness, became inseparable from his persona.

open image in gallery The late Hulk Hogan sported a handlebar moustache ( Alamy/PA )

The horseshoe style is certainly an aggressive statement – perfect for a performer whose presence is all about physicality and projection.

7. Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet’s moustache is a little more subtle than Hogan’s.

His sparse upper-lip growth is otherwise known as the shadow moustache: delicate, almost timid but deliberate in style.

Born in 1995, actor Timothée Chalamet is often cast in introspective, sensitive roles.

His decision to adopt a light moustache in certain appearances (like when channelling Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown) feels like an artistic gesture as opposed to a mandatory masculine accessory.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet is arguably leading the charge of modern moustache wearers ( PA )

8. Jacob Elordi

The newest addition to the moustachioed hall of fame, Jacob Elordi has helped usher the tash into Gen Z trending territory.

open image in gallery Australian star Jacob Elordi also sports facial hair ( Alamy/PA )

The Australian actor – best known for Euphoria and his turn as Elvis Presley in Priscilla (2023) – has been spotted sporting a sleek, minimalist moustache that feels more Riviera than retro throwback.

His style nods to the pencil moustaches of Hollywood’s golden age, yet his laid-back styling and slightly scruffy hair gives it a thoroughly modern twist.

Elordi’s upper lip has become something of a cultural talking point, proving that a well-timed moustache can still send social media (and barbers) into overdrive.