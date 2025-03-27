5 spring bag trends to try

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Across the fashion weeks of Paris, London, Milan and New York, one bag trend reigned supreme: practicality.

Doctor holdalls usurped canvas totes while slimline baguette bags tucked neatly under models’ arms.

On the less practical end of the spectrum however, swathes of suede, studding and fringe also graced the runways from the likes of Isabel Marant and Hermès.

Here are the top five bag trends set to take over spring/summer 2025.

The ‘Dachshund’ bag

One style that stole the show was Alaïa’s Le Teckel, which means ‘Dachshund’ in French, and is coined for its sausage dog-like proportions.

It’s a contemporary take on Fendi’s famous baguette bag (made even more so by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the TV series Sex and the City).

“The resurgence of these structured-yet-supple silhouettes speaks to a shift towards a more polished, yet effortlessly wearable aesthetic,” explains fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.

“The baguette, with its elongated, tucked-under-arm allure, offers a whisper of Nineties nostalgia.

“It lends itself beautifully to sculptural knitwear or a chicly belted blazer.”

Several designers followed suit with this design, including Miu Miu, Prada and COS.

“This [Dachshund bag] is perfect in spring with a slip dress and ballet flats for that sense of the Nineties,” says fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb.

& Other Stories Leather Bowling Bag, £97

M&S Faux Leather Bowler Bag, £39.50

The bowling bag

The bowling bag or ‘doctor’s holdall’ was rife on spring 2025 runways.

It combined fashion and functionality, as rectangular bags with curved edges came courtesy of The Row and Stella McCartney, rendered in buttery leather.

“They’re a reaction to the slouchy, oversized bags we’ve seen for seasons,” explains Robb, suggesting it’s time to retire your capacious tote and swap it out for this more tailored style.

“The bowling bag exudes a sporty-chic edge, making it ideal for the woman always on the move,” says Wakeley.

“I would style it with relaxed tailoring – perhaps a fluid silk trench over wide-leg trousers to strike the perfect balance between professional and pared-back.”

Fiorelli Remington Grab Bag in Cobalt Blue, £23.70 (was £79)

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Natasha Travel Bag Set, £135

Tactile textures

While suede dominated 2024 wardrobes, the toffee-hue trend doesn’t appear to be going away this season, prompting other tactile textures like pebbled leather, croc and snakeskin to hit the runway.

“Beyond suede’s undeniably tactile appeal, we’re seeing a resurgence of subtly textured leathers – pebbled, grained and even soft croc-embossed finishes,” explains Wakeley.

“There’s also a real appreciation for craftsmanship this season in woven leathers – think hand-stitched details and knotting techniques that add dimension without overwhelming the bag,” says Wakeley.

These nettled textures feed into the ultra-organic trend pervading the runway, meaning raffia totes are sure to return again this season.

Mango Loles Patent Croc Effect Shoulder Bag, £25.99, John Lewis

Mint Velvet Woven Knot Handle Shoulder Bag, £149, John Lewis

Fluid fringe and subtle studding

Boho boomed last spring, but this season designers are taking a more pared-back approach to the maximalist aesthetic.

While quiet luxury appears to officially be giving way to more eye-catching motifs; embellishments and details are still more elegant than overt.

“Bohemian influences this season feel more restrained,” says Wakeley, “think elegant slouch rather than overt embellishment.

“I expect to see soft, unstructured leather with subtle braiding details, whipstitching and artisanal-inspired hardware.

“Fringe will appear in a more delicate, fluid way – less maximalist but more poetic in movement.

“The key is a sense of undone luxury – something that feels personal and beautifully worn in,” she explains.

New Look Tan Tassel Trim Faux Suede Crossbody Bag, £24.99

Zara Split Suede Studded Shoulder Bag, £59.99

Warm neutrals and soft sorbets

When it comes to colour, the lean in to animal print and natural textures means warm neutrals will be leading the trending palette.

“This season’s colours are all about optimism,” says Wakeley, “so a palette of warm neutrals, such as sand, oat, soft caramel and tan will dominate.”

But with butter yellow being the colour of the season, sorbets and pastels are also set to crop up in accessories.

“A mix of soft sorbet hues – think pistachio, butter yellow and sky blue will also be everywhere, adding a contrast to more bohemian textures,” explains Robb.

H&M Small Crossbody Bag in Light Yellow, £22.99

Jones Bootmaker Whimsy Leather Top Handle Bag, £89.99