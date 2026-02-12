‘Desert diamonds’ are the hot new jewellery trend – here’s how to wear them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While earth tones, fringe and suede have been taking fashion by storm, ‘Desert Diamonds’ – a term created by the luxury jewellery house De Beers – is the newest trend to hit accessories.

Undoubtedly a natural evolution from the boho-chic styles that have been dominating the runways – desert diamonds are inspired by the natural colour palette of sand, honey, khaki and mocha – a sharp departure from the icy brights of perfectly cut jewels.

These tones add warmth and are more subtle than the blinding mirror-like clarity of normal diamantes.

Marisa Hordern, founder and creative director of Missoma, sees the appeal as part of a broader cultural shift.

“Rather than chasing perfection, these stones embrace character,” she explains, “their warmth, inclusions and softer, sand-toned hues make their individuality immediately visible. You don’t need to question provenance or process – the uniqueness is there on the surface.”

The value is obvious without explanation, demonstrating an easier and more relaxed way to wear sparkles.

Why earthy jewels are trending

While jewellery has been dominated by well-cut diamante tennis bracelets and minimalist metals, taste is now moving in a different direction.

“There’s a shift away from high-shine perfection towards more earthy texture, depth and low-key styling,” says Hordern. “Desert diamonds offer a way of wearing diamonds that feels subtle rather than showy.”

This subtlety is part of their appeal, they still signal luxury, but without the performative edge that has begun to feel out of kilter with the current mood.

“They’re luxurious, but not loud – confident, but unassuming,” Hordern explains. “It’s a quieter expression of value, and one that feels very relevant right now, when the political landscape is volatile, the economy uncertain and consumer confidence is down.”

Caron Bluestone, founder of Caravan of Stones, agrees that the trend is about warmth and individuality rather than flashy styles.

“There’s a clear shift towards jewellery that feels more natural and individual, rather than overtly uniform,” she says, “earthy tones and organic finishes reflect a broader move in luxury towards pieces that feel personal rather than pristine.”

In uncertain times, understatement reads as confidence.

Swarvoski Energic Pendant Brown, 18kGold Finish, £62 (was £89)

PRYA Amber Tiger Eye Signet Ring, £26

The appeal of imperfection

What unites desert diamonds, salt-and-pepper stones and raw crystals is their refusal to look identical. In a market flooded with flawless finishes, imperfection has slowly become a marker of taste.

“Raw, imperfect stones resonate because they feel one-of-one,” says Hordern.

Imperfect stones offer authenticity, as Bluestone notes, “consumers are increasingly comfortable with variation and irregularity, valuing how a piece feels and looks on them rather than technical perfection alone.”

This shift is reflected in how jewellery is being worn more generally. Rather than matching sets or saving statement pieces for special occasions, people are layering and the ‘more is more’ look seems to be coming back.

“It’s less about a perfect finish and more about how pieces come together to tell a personal story,” Hordern explains.

Orelia LUXE Moonstone Semi-Precious Ring, £25 (was £50)

How to style desert diamonds

The biggest misconception around earthy stones is that they automatically lean into the bohemian look. In reality, you don’t need to sport the boho trend to make them work, the key is contrast.

“While the stones themselves have an organic feel, the overall look should stay clean and contemporary,” Hordern says.

Smart wardrobe staples like a crisp white shirt with indigo denim or an asymmetric top with a relaxed blazer will compliment the rustic jewels perfectly. “Jewellery should feel like part of your everyday uniform,” says Hordern.

Bluestone agrees, noting that, “one organic or textured piece works best when paired with […] modern tailoring, simple knitwear or a monochrome palette.”

Layering is where desert diamonds really come into their own. Warm-toned pendants can be worn alongside classic chains, beaded necklaces or seed pearls for texture, elevating any basic outfit.

Daisy Jewellery Citrine November Birthstone Charm Bracelet, £95

M&S Cotton Rich Drape Sleeveless Top, £28

Zara Z1975 Balloon Fit Mid-Waist Jeans, £35.99

What if you only wear silver?

Warm stones don’t require a full wardrobe overhaul. “You don’t need to abandon silver to embrace this look,” says Hordern. Cooler desert tones – smoky greys and salt-and-pepper stones – can work beautifully set in silver or white metals.

Mixed-metal styles are especially on trend. “They’re designed to sit between worlds,” she explains, “making them an intuitive update rather than a style overhaul.”

Champagne or softly brushed metals are an easy way in. “Mixing metals [like] keeping silver as a base and adding one warmer piece helps the look feel modern,” Bluestone explains.

Bohomoon Orielle Necklace, £19.60 (was £28)

The best styles to try first

You don’t need overly large, boho beads to make this trend work. In fact, restraint is part of the appeal.

“Desert diamonds don’t need oversized settings – their beauty is in the tone and texture,” Hordern says. Smaller pendants are an easy entry point, especially when layered with existing necklaces. Rings also work particularly well, especially signet-style or bezel-set designs that feel organic and wearable.

Bluestone highlights bracelets as the underrated option for testing out a trend. “Bracelets are particularly effective [because] they allow texture to be appreciated up close and set off the light with every movement.”

Despite being less simple, these more pare-back pieces are designed for repetition rather than occasions – worn daily, styled differently and built into a personal jewellery language over time.