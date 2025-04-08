GAP launches new premium line inspired by red carpet pieces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US retailer launches its new premium line, named GapStudio, in the UK today (8th April).

Designed by the brand’s new creative director Zac Posen, the line features silk slip dresses, tailored shirts, pleated macs and new colourways of the so-called Anne Hathaway dress – named after the shirtdress Posen created for the actress to wear to a Bvlgari event last year.

The collection, made up of ‘elevated basics’, channels Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe, that has recently been in high demand following the release of her Netflix reality show.

The collection also coincides with Meghan’s podcast launch, Confessions of a Female Founder, which debuts today.

Posen, who joined the label in February 2024, oversees all Gap’s brands including Old Navy and Banana Republic.

The designer is known for dressing A-listers in timeless classics on the red carpet. He memorably made a custom Gap shirtdress for Anne Hathaway last year, which subsequently went viral.

“He himself is so glamorous, but in a way that feels very innate and casual,” Hathaway told Vogue of the custom shirtdress, “and that’s how the dress made me feel: very light and very glamorous.”

Posen has also dressed Wicked star Cynthia Erivo at the CFDA Fashion Awards, designed a black knit maxi dress for Demi Moore at the San Francisco Film Awards and designed a satin two-piece for Timothee Chalamet at the Oscar nominee dinner in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Since joining Gap, Posen has worked on transforming the preppy American store into an elevated clothing giant that isn’t out of place on a red carpet.

This new premium collection aims to be a more fashion-forward ‘big sister’ to Gap’s basic range. Much like Massimo Dutti is to Zara, or Cos to H&M, GapStudio is set to be the high street’s next most coveted ‘quiet luxury’ line.

With prices ranging from £50 for a vest to £225 for that trench, its elevated quality is reflected in its elevated price.

“Inside Gap’s New York headquarters, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we will continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future,” Posen says.

“GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision – blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways.

“This is just the beginning.”