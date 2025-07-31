Return of the nightie: Here’s how to revamp your nightwear in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve binged Netflix’s Too Much, you’ll have already clocked that the new, Gen Z sleepwear of choice is the nightie.

The series’ protagonist, played by breakout star Megan Stalter, drifts between heartbreak and reinvention in vintage-style slips and prairie dresses masquerading as sleepwear.

The messy, feminine and deeply modern feel of the show has brought the humble nightie back in fashion’s inner circle.

Long dismissed as a relic of Nineties romcoms or grandmothers’ wardrobes, the nightie is now front and centre, reclaiming its place in 2025 as a stylish, sensual staple.

But what propelled this revamp? How do you wear it? And how can you elevate your sleepwear in general? We hear from nightwear label experts on how to update your night-time attire for 2025.

Why is the nightie coming back?

The reasons for its resurgence are layered – but a common thread is the blurring of lines between public and private life, style and self-care.

“We’ve seen a real shift toward elevated comfort and nostalgia-driven style – two things the nightie does beautifully,” says UK representative of luxury loungewear label Eberjey, Lucy Osborne.

“In 2025, women are craving pieces that feel both effortless and considered,” she explains, “the nightie offers a romantic silhouette with just the right amount of ease […] perfect for those who want to feel feminine without compromising on comfort.”

It’s clear most women want femininity without compromising on comfort – something most silk short and camis sets don’t necessarily offer.

“As all the old ‘rules’ break down – now more than ever – women don’t want to be dictated to about how or what they should wear and when,” says Peachaus’s founder Gilly Ridley Whittle. “PJs have become the norm for daywear, and now it’s the turn of the nightie.”

Is ‘occasion nightwear’ really a thing?

It might sound niche, but the idea of dressing for a Sunday morning lie-in or a weekend retreat is taking hold – and shoppers are buying into it.

“Customers are investing in different pieces for different moods,” says Osborne, “a floaty, romantic nightie for a weekend in the Cotswolds; a matching set for a girls’ retreat; or a robe you want to live in on a Sunday morning.”

Post-pandemic, the rise of loungewear – and even nightwear – as outerwear very much became the norm, as the lines between public and private spaces blurred with the increase in hybrid working.

And so investing in ‘mood-matching’ nightwear has subsequently been on the up. “Just like we dress for different moments, or seasons, women are curating sleepwear wardrobes that fit how they want to feel,” says Ridley Whittle.

“Whether it’s a romantic weekend, or a self-care pamper evening – sleepwear is becoming an extension of personal style.”

If Only If Nightwear Clara – Buttercup Yellow Gingham Nightie, £145

NoLoGo Chic Hand Printed Cotton Kimono Robe, £69

Pour Moi Dusk Satin Lace Chemise, £35

How do you wear a nightie without feeling too ‘boudoir’?

The influence of Too Much has helped reframe the nightie as more than just bedroom attire – with its heroine often pairing slips with oversized knits or going barefoot with floaty hemlines.

The trick is to balance romance with real life, combining wearable styles with luxe fabrics or vice versa.

“If you’re styling a nightie as loungewear or for a weekend away,” says Osborne, “layer with a soft robe, add cosy socks or a cashmere wrap and you instantly strike that perfect balance between romantic and real-life wearable.”

Forget glossy lingerie ads – this version of the nightie is more about how it makes you feel, not how it looks to someone else.

M&S Dream Satin Lace Wrap, £28

M&S Pure Seersucker Striped Chemise, £18

ESPA White Cashmere Ribbed Knit Socks, £18 (were £36)

What actually feels good to sleep in?

If comfort is the aim, fabric is everything – especially in the unpredictable British climate.

“The UK weather calls for breathable layers that can adapt,” says Osborne, who suggests Tencel, which is a fabric made from wood pulp cellulose and has been compared to a mix between silk and cotton.

“It’s incredibly soft, regulates temperature beautifully and washes like a dream,” she says.

“Natural fibres like soft organic cotton, Tencel or silk blends work best as they are breathable, temperature-regulating and soft and gentle on the skin,” agrees Ridley Whittle.

How to upgrade your sleepwear drawer without starting over?

You don’t need to burn your old T-shirts – but swapping just one piece could change how you feel about your evenings.

“Start with the pieces you wear most,” suggests Osborne, “an old tee can easily be replaced by a soft, flattering nightshirt that still feels like ‘you’, just better.”

“Adding one luxe-feeling item like a romantic nightie in a neutral tone can completely shift how you experience your evenings […] It’s a small act of self-care that pays off daily.”

It doesn’t even need to be clothing to revamp your nightwear collection. A silk eye-mask or pillowcase can elevate your might-time routine to a whole new level.

The trick is to not treat your sleepwear like second best just because fewer people see you in it.

“Treat sleepwear like part of your wardrobe, not an afterthought,” says Ridley Whittle. “Investing in one or two well-made pieces can make a real difference.”

Her go-to suggestions are to pick better quality fabrics, which will last longer, be better on your skin and elevate your nightwear collection.

Dore & Rose Deep Sleep Mask, £40 (was £50)