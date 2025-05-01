How to wear butter yellow – whatever your skin tone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been the trending colour of the season, but butter yellow is a notoriously difficult shade to pull off.

Not only does it accentuate your skin’s undertones, it can totally change in appearance depending on your hair colour.

So, celebrity fashion experts and colour analysts give their hacks for wearing butter yellow – suiting all skin tones and hair colours.

Are you cool or warm-toned?

Knowing your undertones is integral in perfecting any look, as it impacts everything from your jewellery to your hair and, of course, your wardrobe.

While you may think that you either suit yellow or you don’t – the shade you can pull off lies in your undertones.

“If you have warm skin tone, olive or golden skin, it really will complement the warmth in your skin,” says celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson. “It also is great on deeper skin tones as it can really pop against your complexion.

“If you are on the cooler side, I would recommend opting for items of the colour [and] not a full head-to-toe look,” she says. “Pair with a colour that really complements you and go for your favourite lipstick shade [that’s] not too neutral.”

Alternatively, if you’re heading on holiday, it’s a great colour to try once you’ve got a tan.

“For warmer tones, lean into earthy neutrals – ivory, taupe, soft gold,” says fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.

“For cooler undertones, contrast with clean whites, muted greys or a touch of navy to bring a crisp, modern balance.”

Mint Velvet Yellow Denim Waistcoat, £89

M&S Pure Linen Tapered Trousers, £45

NA-KD Woven Ballerinas, £29.95

How to tone it down and dial it up

So depending on whether you are warm or cool toned, you’ll want to either dial up the butter yellow or have it as a background character.

Being a subtler shade than the cherry and wine reds that trended last year, butter yellow can be paired with neutral tans and browns for a monochromatic look, or complimentary colours like indigo blue or scarlet to make it pop.

“Pairing yellow with neutrals such as soft beige, ivory, or even a light grey creates a sophisticated, effortless look,” says colour analyst Charlotte Elizabeth for Michael Kors.

“For those ready to embrace it more boldly, butter yellow looks beautiful alongside soft blues, crisp bright pinks, and warm browns.”

“As we are seeing butter yellow as our new cream it can really work perfectly into your capsule wardrobe,” says Ranson. “A favourite for me is with denim, it gives a retro, fun feel to your outfit.

“Brown is a great go-to as we are loving suede right now and it will create a chic look. If you are feeling bold and add more colour,” she says, “pink is a great combo.”

Wakeley suggests deep oxblood, rich olive or charcoal as great pairings with butter yellow. “If you’re looking to elevate it for evening, a touch of metallic – antique gold or brushed silver – adds a sophisticated edge without overpowering the softness of the hue,” she says.

La Redoute Wool Blend Cardigan with Crew Neck, £33.99 (was £67.99)

H&M Flutter-Sleeved Blouse, £12.99

Fable Floral Bohemian Embroidered Burgundy Scarf, £30

How to wear it depending on your hair colour

Skin tone is one thing, but hair colour can also totally change how a shade looks on you.

It may seem that styling butter yellow with fairer hair shades like blonde and grey is more difficult, but here the experts say it all lies in how you style it.

“If you are a lighter blonde I would suggest a sleek back hairstyle or ponytail so that your blonde doesn’t blend into your outfit,” says Ranson.

“Grey looks amazing with this colour, red is slightly trickier, so again would opt for a hair up style,” she says.

For redheads, it’s all about balance, says Wakeley: “Opt for slightly richer variations of yellow, grounded with tan or chocolate accessories.”

“Brunette is a winner with the butter yellow trend,” says Ranson. “I styled Kate Ferdinand in a butter yellow suit and we opted for a hair up to give it a real polished finish and make it all about the suit.”

Lounge Suedette Jacket, £80

Orelia Multi Row Coin Necklace, £24.50 (was £35)

Zara Oversize Linen Blend Shirt, £27.99

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Straight Jean, £75

Start small, then go for statement

Depending on how you go, starting with butter yellow loafers or bag can help ease you into the trend, then you can begin to use the colour in a statement piece or colour drench your whole outfit.

“As a stylist I would always tell my clients to ease into a trend, start with an accessory maybe a butter yellow court heel or a little handbag,” says Ranson. “Team a butter yellow neckerchief with your favourite denim look.”

Wakeley says it’s only until you’ve found your tone that you should start experimenting with tonal dressing.

“Fluid silks layered with structured cottons or fine cashmere – all within a single palette,” she says. “Keep accessories pared back and sculptural. Colour drenching isn’t about volume – it’s about cohesion and texture.”

When it comes to colour drenching, Ranson notes it’s important to think about tonal variations. “[Think about] top half versus bottom half, or the outfit versus accessories to add depth to the outfit and not look flat.

“It is such a powerful way to look finished and pulled together and extra chic.”

Matt and Nat REVE Slim Vegan Shoulder Bag – Forum, £80