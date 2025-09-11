How to adapt your summer pieces for autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

And just like that – autumn is here and it’s time to pack away our summer wardrobes.

But adapting to a new season is tricky when your wardrobe is out of practice.

Must the slip dress or linen trouser be folded away until May, or can they be coaxed into the colder months with a little clever styling? According to leading designers and stylists, the answer is firmly the latter.

Incorporate your summer basics

A slip dress is one of the most versatile pieces in a wardrobe. Designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE describes it as “a true season-less piece, in summer it’s barefoot simplicity, and in autumn I love it layered with a fine polo-neck underneath or a chunky cashmere over the top.”

Linen trousers, another summer basic, particularly those in darker colours, “move seamlessly into cooler months if you balance them with texture, think cashmere or a cocooning knit,” says Wakeley.

“It’s all about adding depth without losing ease.” Even summer slides can be refreshed with “the addition of a contrasting ankle sock,” giving a playful autumnal twist while the weather’s still mild.

Celebrity stylist Oriona Robb agrees with Wakeley, noting that “slip dresses transition beautifully into autumn when layered with fine cashmere knits or oversized jackets to give an effortless look without feeling too ‘try-hard’.”

And when the weather turns, swap your slim trainers and blazer out for a wool coat and boots – and your base outfit still works a treat.

Massimo Dutti Long Slip Dress, Chocolate, £99.95

M&S Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Cardigan, £30

Reserved Suede Sneakers, £45.99

How to layer without looking bulky

Smart layering is the key to carrying any pieces over season-to-season.

“A lightweight cashmere rollneck, a sharply tailored jacket belted at the waist or a sleeveless coat will take you anywhere,” says Wakeley.

“A barn jacket is a great transitional piece until the cold weather really sets in. A kitten heel boot will work as well with your denim as it will with your tailoring, adding some elevation with all-day wearability.”

The fabric of your pieces is just as important as how you layer them.

“Lightweight knits in merino or cashmere are indispensable,” says Robb, “wear them solo on mild days and under tailoring as the temperature drops.”

She also sights slouchy knee-high boots as “an excellent investment, as they work with both skirts and trousers while elongating the leg.

“They can also work with a load of different looks, from simple basics through to more dressed-up outfits.”

H&M Corduroy-Collar Jacket, £32.30 (was £37.99)

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Funnel Neck Top, £16

Mango Midi Satin Skirt, Pastel Yellow, £45.99

Shoezone Krush Tammy Womens Brown Knee High Heeled Boot, Brown, £39.99

Swap sandals and trainers for boots or loafers

Often, it’s the shoes that decide whether an outfit feels stuck in August or firmly in October.

“Swapping your sandals for boots will make your summer dresses instantly autumnal,” says Wakeley. “Depending on the style of dress […] a suede cowboy boot will continue your summer boho vibe or a block-heel boot, perhaps in a jewel colour, will add a coolness to the look.

“Alternatively loafers are very on-trend – especially when worn with an ankle sock for a more preppy vibe.”

While we often think all our footwear can be chunky when we head into autumn and winter, it’s important to remember how to balance outfit proportions

“Instead of heavy boots, opt for mid-calf or knee-length slimline styles as they ground floaty summer fabrics without overwhelming them,” explains Robb.

Pull & Bear Cowboy Boots, £55.99

Charles & Keith Kaiya Penny Loafers – Black Box, £69

Invest in sculptural coats

Sculptural and sharper silhouettes are leading the trend for autumn 2025.

From capes to draping coats – “tailoring with real architecture” should be the statement piece of your autumn wardrobe, says Wakeley.

“Shearlings and faux furs are everywhere […] Drapey and cape-like outerwear, and the colour cocoa is the perfect colour to update your wardrobe.

“Don’t be afraid to mix it with either black or navy for a super-chic look along with leopard print – which I consider it a neutral now, rather than a print.”

You’d be surprised how much your look can change by throwing over a caped trench instead of a lightweight knit.

Cos Cropped Trench Coat Cape, Light Beige, £119

Mint Velvet Tan Bonded High Neck Reversible Gilet, Tan, £165