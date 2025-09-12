Marks & Spencer’s autumn arrivals bring coats, knits and fresh-season flair

September has a way of sneaking in overnight. One week you’re debating if sandals still fly in the office, the next you’re wondering if it’s too soon for woolly socks. Thing about autumnal dressing? It’s a balancing act: mornings demand a coat, afternoons a light jacket. But the season’s staples are the layers that bridge the gap – pieces light enough to wear through the final days of summer sun, yet substantial enough to wear as base and mid pieces as the weather cools down.

Marks & Spencer has long held its spot as a stalwart of the high street, but its autumn drops have gained new momentum in recent years. This season’s line-up leans into the unpredictable weather of the in-between months, spotlighting outerwear that can handle rain, wind and sunny spells, alongside knitwear that feels like a second skin. And let’s not forget the all-important finishing touches, AKA the shoes, dresses and blouses that tie the whole look together.

The retailer’s new collection understands the realities of September through October dressing. A cotton-rich trench for those ‘four seasons in one day’ commutes. A brushed alpaca jumper to make the evenings feel warmer and, of course, a few little extras that remind you autumn isn’t just a practical challenge – it’s also the height of the fashion calendar, with September issues and runway shows laying the brickwork for the AW25 trends incoming.

Outer limits

Twill Single Breasted Collared Coat ( M&S )

Year on year, outerwear earns its reputation as autumn’s hardest worker, and this year M&S has given the line-up both edge and longevity. As always, trench coats remain a staple and M&S’ Cotton Rich Asymmetric Short Trench iteration reimagines the classic with a cropped cut and off-centre fastening – practical, but with sartorial flair. The Twill Single Breasted Collared Coat is a softer take, cut in a relaxed shape with a split at the back that makes it easier to move (and dash for the train) without constriction. For something that makes more of a statement, car coats take centre stage. Specifically, we’re looking to the Autograph Leather Patent Crackle Longline Car Coat which carries a glossy sheen that catches the light without being too in your face. Consider your desk days and damp weekend walks catered to.

Close knit

Tipped Cable Knit V-Neck Jumper with Wool ( M&S )

No autumn wardrobe would be complete without a cosy knit. Our picks? M&S’ Alpaca Blend Textured Relaxed Jumper wraps up comfort in a pulled-together manner with its effortless, slouchy fit and extra detailing in the ribbed trims. For something more office appropriate, the Cloud-Yarn Pocket Crew Neck Knitted Waistcoat lands somewhere between a cardigan and waistcoat – soft, shapely and with a pair of flap-pockets for a sprinkling of polish. And if you lean preppy, the Tipped Cable Knit V-Neck Jumper with wool is an easy throw-on: relaxed but with a collegiate nod.

Final flourishes

Satin Peter Pan Collar Tie Detail Blouse ( M&S )

Beyond coats and jumpers, the pieces beneath the layers play a key role in taking your outfit from serviceable to stylish. The Per Una Satin Peter Pan Collar Tie Detail Blouse adds romance with embroidered collar work and frilled cuffs, and is practically made for a good pair of denim jeans. Footwear gets a refresh too: the Leather Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps tread the line between everyday and elevated, square-toed with a statement buckle. Meanwhile, cord makes a comeback in the Cotton Rich Cord Mini Shift Dress with its understated lines (and comfortable stretch). Let M&S autumn arrivals be proof that the changing of the seasons doesn’t warrant a full wardrobe makeover, but rather a few smart new pieces to make the start of the school year feel fresh and new again – even when it’s been decades since you fled the classroom.

