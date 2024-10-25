How to find your work wardrobe style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Hybrid working has thrown a spanner into workplace style.

As the pandemic got us used to working in everything from joggers to dressing gowns – what to actually wear when it comes to the office is a question many new employees are now struggling to answer.

As 90% of companies plan to implement a return-to-work policy by the end of the year, finding a workplace wardrobe is crucial, but knowing how to wear it is even more pressing.

We hear from fashion psychologists and experts on how to master your work wardrobe and wear it with confidence.

Check your workplace policy

Obviously, dressing for work depends on whether you go to an office, school, studio or simply stay at home.

“Each workplace has a different policy,” says Adam Rubin, director of UK clothing brand Chums. “Some offices may require you to dress quite formally, while others may have a smarter casual approach.

“Check to see how formally you need to dress, and then you can plan your outfits accordingly. If there isn’t an explicit dress code provided, you can always take inspiration from what your colleagues wore during the interview process.”

H&M Ankle-Length Trousers – Brown, £17 (were £19.99)

Finding your personal style

It’s easy to experiment with our day-to-day fashion when there aren’t parameters in place.

Finding your unique style when it comes to workplace fashion can be tricky, but Rubin emphasises the importance of comfort.

“It’s important that you feel comfortable in your clothing, and choosing items that you actually like wearing can help with this,” says Rubin.

“Whether you enjoy bold colours or more muted tones. Don’t feel any pressure to fit in with modern trends – simply wear what you find comfortable.”

Fashion psychologist, Shakaila Forbes-Bell, says our workplace style is mostly influenced by what our colleagues wear.

“It’s all about choosing pieces that reflect who we are while aligning with the workplace culture around us. It’s a balance of blending in just enough, yet adding our own subtle details that set us apart as confident and capable,” says Forbes-Bell.

“There’s a power in this: the right outfit can make us feel both comfortable and ready to lead, even on days when confidence doesn’t come easily.”

Joules Textured V-Neck Knitted Vest with Wool, £59.95, M&S

Bonte London Aida Shirt – Rust Multi, £105

Create a colour palette

Whilst your job may not require you to wear a uniform, creating your own can often help solidify your work wardrobe and lessen decision fatigue in those early mornings.

“Thoughtfully chosen staples give us a solid foundation, while incorporating rich seasonal tones like burgundy or olive green can convey warmth and depth, bringing a touch of understated sophistication,” notes Forbes-Bell.

Colour analysis theory sent TikTok into a frenzy earlier this year as people posed for videos alongside colour blocks asking whether they were ‘autumns’, ‘springs’, ‘summers’ or ‘winters’.

There are many online tools and AI-led programmes that can help you find your colour palette.

Once your know the tones that suit you, this can help streamline your options and make it easier to match clothes and create outfits.

M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer – Dark Pink, £49.50

Mango Medium-Rise Flared Jeans – Dark Blue, £35.99

Fake it ’til you make it

Exuding confidence is not the easiest thing to demonstrate at work, but your fashion can certainly help, even if you don’t feel it yourself.

“Fashion can help you exude confidence in many ways,” says Pioneer Clothing’s founder, Mary-Jane Pettit.

“When your clothes feel comfortable to wear, compliment your figure and the colours compliment your tone, you instantly feel more relaxed, put together and therefore display a natural confidence.”

“Ultimately, dressing well does more than boost our self-confidence,” says Forbes-Bell, “It helps us set a positive tone that inspires those around us, encouraging a work environment where everyone feels motivated and uplifted.”