What to wear on a sunny city break

Whether you’re sipping an espresso in Paris, museum-hopping in Madrid or exploring a new cultural quarter in Lisbon; dressing for a summer city break means nailing style, comfort and versatility – which is easier said than done.

With temperatures climbing into the 30s all over Europe, you’ll need shoes that can withstand the heat (and around 10,000 steps), along with clothes that still feel good by the afternoon.

On top of that – it all needs to fit into an irritatingly small carry-on. So, here’s what you should pack for your next sunny city break.

The day-to-day formula

Packing with versatility in mind is a must for a quick getaway, so light, modular layers give the freedom to adapt from sun-soaked streets to air-conditioned galleries easily.

“A midi-length dress – Reformation’s ‘Gael’ is [one of my] favourites – always delivers no matter what the environment,” says personal stylist Deborah Sheridan-Taylor.

“I’ll pair it with an oversized featherweight shirt, nonchalantly tied at the waist for extra coverage, when stepping into a church or museum.

And accessories shouldn’t be overlooked for their function. “A baseball cap – I love the Jacquemus la casquette artichaut, with its frayed, super-flattering oversized brim and adjustable neck strap – is essential, especially if there’s a breeze.

“A cross-body bag and classic aviator sunglasses are non-negotiable. And I always fold a lightweight vintage sweatshirt into my bag, perfect for over-chilled galleries, train rides home, or even as a makeshift picnic seat if you pause for lunch in the park.”

Good For Nothing Atelier Washed Sand Cap, £15 (was £30)

& Other Stories Halterneck Midi Dress, £87

Mango Medium Raffia-Effect Bucket Bag, £49.99 (was £59.99)

Meller Seba Tigris Brown Sunglasses, £49

How to stay cool without undressing

Navigating high heat in a city without feeling under-dressed is definitely a fine art.

“[In] 30 degrees, you still want to look city-ready,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “soft linen separates are your best friend.

“A linen short co-ord – Cos do a great tailored pair – with a matching boxy short-sleeve shirt. Then it’s got just enough coverage for more conservative stops.”

And if you want to elevate your linen too look less box-fresh, “always wash and air-dry your linen a few times before you wear,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “as it softens up beautifully and looks instantly more expensive.”

And in case your day takes a spontaneous turn, “I always slip a chic swimsuit underneath,” she says, “perfect if you chance upon a rooftop pool so you can strip off, dip in, and head to your next stop refreshed.”

Zara Linen Blend Tailored Waistcoat, £29.99

Zara High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts, £25.99

Sea Level Caracus Ring Bandeau One Piece, £114.95

City-rated footwear

On a city break, you need shoes that won’t punish you after five hours of walking, but will still pass muster for a smart lunch spot or gallery visit.

“A sleek leather flat is unbeatable,” says Sheridan-Taylor. “Right now I’m living in The Row’s Awar flats – they’re pure comfort, totally understated and undeniably cool.”

For a more affordable option, she recommends Arket or Cos. If you’re not into ballet flats, then fisherman sandals are also trending, which also have a closed toe design.

But real leather is crucial, as it is malleable and allows your foot to breathe, as opposed to plastic leather that can rub and cause blisters.

“Trust me, jazz shoes are back,” Sheridan-Taylor laughs, “after Michael Rider’s debut at Celine SS26, take it from me – by next summer everyone will be in them.”

Camper Casi Myra Black Leather Shoes, £130

La Redoute Medusa-Style Sandals in Leather, Solenn Signature, £129.99

Three essentials to never travel without

As a stylist, there are three pieces Sheridan-Taylor never travels without.

A crips white shirt is one of the chicest cover-ups there is. “It’s the ultimate chameleon piece – [a] sun shield, extra layer for modesty, a tie-waist top or thrown over swimwear. Works in all environments.”

Neutral accessories like a suede or leather belt is also a must. “[You can] cinch your slip dress to change up the silhouette, paper-bag your shorts for a cooler waist, or pull in an oversized shirt so it looks instantly more polished.

“One clever belt – three different silhouettes.”

Lastly, a simple slip dress is the ultimate city break hero, according to Sheridan-Taylor.

“It’s featherlight to pack, endlessly versatile and effortlessly chic.

“Wear it solo when it’s sweltering, layer a T-shirt or shirt over it by day, belt it for shape or throw it over swimwear if you find a pool. It dresses up beautifully too, just add statement earrings and you’re dinner-ready with zero fuss.”

H&M Linen shirt, £27.99

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Leather Belt with Oval Buckle, £59.95

Hush Aurora Satin Slip Maxi Dress, £44 (was £110)

How to transition from sightseeing to supper

As you’ll probably be travelling hand-luggage only, you’ll want your pieces to be able to work during both day and night.

And the key to easy transitions is smart layering. “A swimsuit that moonlights as a chic top is my absolute go-to,” explains Sheridan-Taylor.

“A sleek one-piece with [a] straight neckline, looks a little less ‘swim-suity’ – paired under a super-lightweight cupro shirt with kimono-style sleeves with high-waisted linen shorts makes [the look] that little bit more considered.”

When you reach the evening, swap your sunglasses for a pair of statement earrings – Sheridan-Taylor recommends beads, bold metals or pearls – and a touch up of your make-up and you’re good to go.

Bravissimo Pollenca Swimsuit, £75

H&M Linen-Blend Shorts, £14.99

Phase Eight Petal Earrings, £25

Accessories to pull it all together

The cheat-code for elevating an outfit lies in the accessories. “Jewellery, always,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “I’m evangelical about earrings, as they can transform an outfit in seconds.”

“Mango’s mixed resin earrings look far more expensive than their price-point.” She also loves “a stack of bangles [in a] neutral palette that complements most skin tones.”

Ultimately, if you put thought into your holiday packing, you won’t have any stress once you’re abroad. At least when it comes to outfits.

Mango Set of 3 Combined Volume Maxi Bracelets, £22.99