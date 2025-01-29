Fashion powerhouse Maison Margiela appoints Glenn Martens after John Galliano’s exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glenn Martens, the current creative director at Diesel, has been announced as the next creative director of Maison Margiela.

After John Galliano’s departure in December 2024 -who was at the helm of Margiela for 10 years – the industry has been speculating who will take over the vacant chair – with Ye (Kanye West) even suggested.

Martens is not leaving his current position as creative director at Diesel just yet – another brand also owned by the Italian luxury group OTB.

The designer made waves among Gen Z clientele for his thigh-grazing boots and jean-boots at Diesel, breaking the boundaries between accessories and garments and even earning Rihanna’s stamp of approval.

Martens has dressed the likes of singer Chappell Roan and Kylie Minogue, and his penchant for cutting-edge urban fashion leaves the industry on tenterhooks to see what he brings to Margiela.

Galliano’s influence at Margiela was colossal. According to OTB Group, the sales for the French label grew 23% in 2023. Similarly, sales grew 24% in the 2021-2022 period under Galliano’s direction.

An enduring example of Galliano’s impact is the revival of the infamous ‘Tabi’, the iconic Margiela shoe originally launched in 1988, which has become ubiquitous within Gen Z street style.

The shoe even became the subject of a viral story on TikTok, in which a New York man stole a pair after a date. The story has accumulated 26.5 million posts that mention ‘Tinder Tabi thief’ on the platform.

It will be intriguing to see what Martens has in store for Margiela, and if the role requires him to move from Diesel full time. As fashion month is almost underway – only time will tell.