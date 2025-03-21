If there’s one place that we can rely on for greatness across the board, it’s Marks and Spencer. The high street giant is at the top of its game when it comes to delicious food, beautiful homeware, and in more recent years, its fashion collections have soared in popularity.

One of our most loved brands, we’re always keeping our ears to the ground for any M&S news, whether that’s the first mention of a new collaboration (note Sienna Miller and Bella Freud), or to find out when an incredible designer dupe is set to hit the shelves. And right now, we’ve got news for you on gorgeous new in spring styles.

Whether you’re heading out for afternoon tea with friends or need an outfit that will take you from desk to disco, M&S has got you covered. Like with many of their new season drops, we’ve got a feeling that some of these bestsellers may gain viral status, so be quick to shop your favourites.

M&S Collection one shoulder slim fit textured knitted top: £29.50, Marksandspencer.com

( Marks and Spencer )

Ready to take you from casual sunny strolls to a night out, this knitted top is a stylish choice. The knitted, loose texture gives it a more elevated look that a traditional one shoulder top, and combines classic and modern styles for a piece that will remain timeless in your wardrobe for years to come.

M&S Collection pleated palazzo pants: £45, Marksandspencer.com

( Marks and Spencer )

Palazzo pants are a true staple in any wardrobe, and when they're made from silky, billowing fabric like these, they're even better. Designed with a super wide leg fit and flattering high waist, these M&S trousers are super easy to wear, and come in short, regular and long leg lengths, and wide size range. We predict they’ll be a spring favourite – that silky soft, comfortable feel is irresistible.

M&S Collection lace maxi tiered skirt: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com

( Marks and Spencer )

You'll steal the show in this gorgeous lace skirt, which just about skims the floor with a timeless eyelet style lace. Crafted from soft fabric containing breathable cotton, and designed with an elasticated waist and smooth part lining, you'll stay comfortable whenever you wear it. We predict you’ll garner a few compliments when wearing this beauty, which is always nice.

M&S Collection lyocell rich textured midaxi cami dress: £45, Marksandspencer.com

( Marks and Spencer )

Another of our favourites is the textured midaxi dress, with its great size range and length – meaning you won’t have to miss out if you’re on the petite side or have long legs. Crafted from soft and drapey lyocell-rich fabric, with a sweetheart neckline and cupped bust, this dress is super flattering, designed to be a piece that you can just throw on and go (but still look beautifully put together).

M&S Collection cotton rich short trench coat: £59, Marksandspencer.com

( Marks and Spencer )

Available in both a neutral beige and navy, the short trench coat is the perfect transitional jacket. Crafted from water repellent stormwear fabric with added stretch, you'll stay dry and comfy in the unpredictable spring weather, while looking pretty sharp.

