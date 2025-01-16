The best ‘do it all’ ankle boots to buy this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the cold weather sets in, there’s only one suitable footwear option to sport day-to-night, and that’s the ankle boot

But finding the perfect pair that can take you from a 9am coffee run to a 9pm dinner party is a big ask.

So how do you find the ‘do it all’ ankle boot that you can rely on this winter? Industry insiders and celebrity stylists share their tips for finding the holy grail of ankle boots.

Keep an eye out for versatile features

“A sleek, minimalist silhouette is key – think pointed or almond toes and discreet details like a subtle zip or hidden elastic panels,” says Kurt Geiger London‘s creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley.

“A streamlined silhouette can work wonders to help elongate your legs and a mid-height or kitten block heel polishes the look for the evening, whilst also remaining practical with a realistic, walkable heel for the daytime.”

There are some small details that will make an ankle boot more flattering on the leg, “A nice V shape at the top of the ankle boot elongates the leg when wearing skirts or dresses,” says personal and celebrity stylist Donna Taylor.

“If you’re styling trousers, the shape is less of a concern, but a heel – even a small one – elevates the posture and look.”

When it comes to colours, Farrar-Hockley recommends classic hues such as black, rich tan or burgundy – the colour of the season – paired with elevated textures like embossed leather.

Kurt Geiger London Kensington Flexi Ankle Boot, £129

Materials and finishes to go for

The UK is infamous for it’s wet and windy weather – so finding the perfect boot that will wear as good as it looks is a crucial task.

“Polished or patent leather is always a winner,” says Farrar-Hockley, “it’s durable, naturally water-resistant and wipes clean with ease.”

“I am going to say to avoid suede as it’s not as durable as leather and can end up looking a little bit worn,” says Taylor.

Polished or patent finishes tend to elevate any style of boot and keep them from looking scruffy.

Penelope Chilvers Cortina Leather Shearling Boot, £145 (were £289)

What works best with both skirts and trousers

“Chelsea boots with a tapered toe are wonderfully versatile – they sit neatly under trousers and complement skirts without bulk,” says Farrar-Hockley.

“Sock boots with a slight stretch are ideal for sleek layering, while low-heeled Western-inspired boots in bold patterns or colours bring personality to both floaty midi dresses and tailored trousers.”

If you’re looking for something a little edgier, Heavenly Feet‘s director Ken Gray swears by the biker boot. “Not only are biker boots practical for winter, but the chunky platform and classic leather finish is easily styled to give a grungy edge to any look.

“The versatile boot can be styled for both day and night, whether paired with a simple A-line skirt and tights, knitted jumper dress or denim jeans and a chunky knit.”

Schuh Blowfish Malibu Vella Biker Boots, £37.99 (were £60)

Vivaia Slip-On Square-Toe Ankle Chelsea Boots, £150.89

What’s the perfect heel height?

You’re not the only one that has walked out in a pair of heeled boots, then an hour into the day, started hobbling around like Bambi on ice.

“A mid-height block heel of 2-2.5-inches offers the perfect balance of elegance and comfort,” says Farrar-Hockley. “If you prefer something lower, a chic 1.5-inch kitten heel adds femininity without compromising on wearability.”

Taylor says never to go above three inches. “Two inches are the holy grail of winter heel height, but it depends on your comfort level,” she says.

“Block or wedge heels are more comfortable than stilettos or kitten heels. For comfort, I recommend brands with built-in orthotics, like Vionic.”

Russell & Bromley CALLE Western Chelsea Boot, £295

How to ensure your boots don’t look scruffy

The secret to keeping your boots in check is to go for low-maintenance materials. “Leather with a smooth or patent finish is the easiest to maintain – just wipe down scuffs or grime,” says Farrar-Hockley.

“Treated suede in deeper shades like navy or forest green hides wear better than lighter tones,” she explains, “but don’t forget the essentials: a protective spray, a soft brush and a nourishing balm.”

As for the style, “boots that are snug to the foot also tend to keep their shape for longer,” says MandM Direct‘s buying director, Sam Hill.

Holland Cooper Mayfair Suede Ankle Boot in Merlot, £149 (were £299)