7 of the best street style looks at London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

The runways aren’t the only place to see exceptional style at London Fashion Week.

In fact, people sitting on the front row tend to wear some of the most exciting fashion of the season – bringing their own personality and uniqueness to every look.

Street style isn’t a new phenomenon, and really came into its own in the Eighties thanks to photographer Bill Cunningham. His photo essays memorialised trends including fanny packs, Birkin bags and fluorescent biker shorts – and today, street style is a spectacle in its own right during Fashion Month.

Here’s some of the best street style spotted at London Fashion Week (LFW)…

1. Colour blocking your basics

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Prince of Wales-founded Earthshot Prize, gave a perfect example of how to breathe life into your basics.

Jones paired a stylish black suit with a cobalt blue bag and lime green neck scarf.

2. Smart casual

Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens was the epitome of smart casual in a chunky blue hoodie, utility trousers and a woollen double-breasted coat on the streets of London.

3. Boho is back

French brand Chloe championed boho styles at its autumn/winter 2024 Paris Fashion Week collection in February – and that seemed to be the inspiration for a lot of style stars at LFW.

Boho isn’t just a trend for summer – as shown by musician Jamie Perrett, who donned vintage velvet, secondhand silver necklaces and a felt fedora.

4. Mother and daughter day out

Model and philanthropist Noella Coursaris and her daughter, Cara Masters, complemented each other’s colour blocking in the tones of the season, donning mint green, smoked aubergine and rich ochre.

5. Dip-dyed denim

Lois Lewis and Pia Mastrangelo proved monochrome doesn’t have to be all about sharp contrasts.

Lewis layered soft whites and creams in a floaty late summer look, while Mastrangelo’s dip-dyed denim dress turned a heavy autumn staple into a chic statement piece.

6. Pearls aren’t just for jewellery

Pearls peppered the pavements of London Fashion Week, proving this soft gemstone isn’t just for summer – and nor does it have to be reserved for necklaces.

Founder of REO Reworked, Rosa Owen, showcased a coquettish pearl and velvet corset with ribbon embellishments.

7. Statement leather

Student Mario Traviati showcased statement leather in his sharp take on evening gloves.

His dark red fingerless gloves were paired with a black croc-patterned clutch, proving leather is an autumn staple that never goes out of style.