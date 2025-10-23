3 trending colour combinations to wear right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colour is perhaps the trickiest part of any wardrobe to get right. Most of us have our favourites – a dependable navy jumper, a warm beige coat that seems to work with everything, a row of black trousers in slightly different cuts.

It’s easy to get stuck in that comfort zone of “neutral but safe”. But this season designers are urging us to rethink the palette entirely.

Instead of winter’s usual greys and creams, the new colour pairings are bold and contrasting – dusty rose worn with cherry red, for example.

“Colour pairing can be tricky, especially when shades sit close together on the spectrum or feel too bold on their own,” says personal stylist Lynne McKenna from Klass, “but this season’s pairings, which include dusty rose with red, lime with brown, and sky blue with camel, prove that contrast and confidence can make even the most unexpected colour mixes feel effortless.”So, if you’re bored with your usual autumn/winter wardrobe, here are the trending colour combinations you should try right now.

Dusty rose and red

Colours close on the colour wheel used to be no-gos, but this season dusty rose and cherry red is one of the most popular colour combinations. It feels feminine without being overly sweet.

McKenna suggests experimenting with layering and texture to make it work. “For a more confident way to wear this colour palette, mix tones and textures for a less over-coordinated finish, styling a soft pink knit under a deep red coat, or cherry leather accessories against blush tailoring.”

Knitwear designer Cara Melzack, founder of Cara & The Sky, takes a similarly relaxed approach. “With this one, it is all about tonal dressing,” she says.

“Try a red cardigan with soft dusty-rose wide-leg tailored trousers for that boss-girl look. Add white trainers for a more relaxed vibe, and finish with a little French tuck to give some shape. Break up the colours with neutral accessories and a splash of red lippy to really make a statement.”

& Other Stories Dark Red Knitted Sweater, £47

Jigsaw Kensington Barrel Leg Jean, £69 (was £99)

M&S Leather Stripe Trainers, £49.50

Oliver Bonas Emily Red & Pink Patchwork Corduroy Cotton Tote Bag, £52

Lime green and brown

Perhaps a late onset reaction to Charlie XCX’s ‘brat’ album, lime green is trending, bringing a refreshing jolt of energy to our autumn/winter wardrobes.

The shade is bright, garish but surprisingly sophisticated when grounded by a rich brown – more specifically Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2025, ‘mocha mousse’.

“The trick to this colour pairing is to ground the lime zing with something earthy, like a mocha coat, caramel leather or even tortoiseshell accessories,” says McKenna. “It softens the fluoro and gives a retro feel that feels more luxe than loud.”

Melzack, meanwhile, suggests using accessories to keep your look wearable.

“Lime can feel bold, so if it is a bit bright for you, keep it as a highlight with your accessories such as a bag, shoes or even a necktie,” she says.

“But if you’re ready to push the boundaries, team a satin midi slip dress in the rich brown tone and layer with a lime maxi cardi.

“Soften the look with a slingback kitten heel, perfect for any autumnal date night.”

La Redoute Signatures Ambroise Alpaca Mix Cardigan, £69.99

M&S Autograph Leather Wide Leg Trousers, £199

H&M Ballet Pumps, £19.99

Sky blue and camel

Dusty sky blue has been dominating the fashion week runways and is set to be the next butter yellow.

Blue and beige might sound safe, but when styled well, it’s one of the most refined combinations you can wear. The soft coolness of sky blue pairs effortlessly with camel’s warmth, creating an outfit that looks pulled together without trying too hard.

“These dreamy tones complement each other so well,” says Melzack . “To stop it feeling too safe, flip the colours and go for a pop of sky blue on the bottom.

“Wide-leg trousers work brilliantly teamed with a camel knit. Break up the beige with tonal twists so it does not feel blocky, then finish with chocolate block-heeled boots and of course a little French tuck for the millennial in us all.”

Zara Long Trench Coat, £69.99

Cos Crew-Neck Cotton T-Shirt, £19

Karen Millen Structured Viscose Satin Stitch Detail Tailored Kickflare Trouser, £36 (was £119)

How to ease into colour

If your wardrobe is mostly neutral, introducing brighter tones doesn’t mean abandoning your everyday style.

McKenna’s advice is to start small. “If you’re usually a neutral-only dresser, ease into colour with small touches, such as a bright knit, a bold bag or even a lipstick that lifts your everyday palette.

“If this still feels a little overwhelming, try introducing prints that include your usual neutral tones with a pop of something new; it’ll help the colours blend naturally. After all, colour is meant to lift your mood, making your outfit and your day feel brighter.”

Fashion, and certainly colour, should never feel intimidating. “The best way to try new colour combinations if you are used to wearing neutrals is to be bold and push the boundaries,” says Melzack.

“It is amazing what a pop of colour can do to lift your mood. Neutrals are great, but the only real way to test colour is to just go for it. What is the worst that can happen? Getting dressed should be fun and bring joy to your day.”