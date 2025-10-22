Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor and more step out in leather and latex for London premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor and more sported leather, latex and power-dressing at the London premiere of Hulu and Disney+’s new legal series All’s Fair.

The purple carpet was a showcase of sculpted silhouettes, sharp tailoring and commanding glamour, with celebrities signalling confidence and theatricality in equal measure.

Kim Kardashian, 45, led the charge in a Dilara Findikoglu spring/summer 26 black, snakeskin-effect corset gown draped with chains.

It is reported that the London-based designer is also frequently worn on-screen by Kardashian’s character.

Kris Jenner, 69, countered her daughter’s high-gloss drama with a more pared-back curved-shoulder suit, with black gloves and Miu Miu sunglasses that brought a touch of mid-century hauteur.

The show, which launches on November 4 2025, follows an all-female divorce law firm in Los Angeles, headed by Kardashian’s formidable Allura Grant.

Alongside Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Teyana Taylor, the series explores power, loyalty and strategy in both the courtroom and the dressing room.

It is a fitting vehicle for Kardashian, whose real-life legal ambitions – she is studying law via apprenticeship and has worked on criminal justice reform cases – lend the project a note of authenticity.

While producers haven’t confirmed the show is based directly on her life, reports suggest her character was loosely inspired by her own lawyer, Laura Wasser. Kardashian also serves as executive producer, further blurring the line between her on-screen role and off-screen advocacy.

Fittingly, the evening’s fashion was as assertive as its premise.

Power dressing, structure and precision was the dominant trend, seen in everything from corseted patent leather to sharply cut tailoring and sculpted volume.

Co-star Teyana Taylor, 34, also opted for black croc and took the evening’s power-dressing memo to its most extreme, arriving in a corseted black patent gown.

With its exaggerated shoulders, cinched waist and crocodile sheen, the look captured the commanding confidence we can expect to see from the show itself.

Actress Naomi Watts, 57, went for something sleeker but no less assertive in a draped black satin midi dress with a thigh slit, a boat neck and defined shoulders – minimalist, but striking.

The British star finished the unfussy look with a bright red lip, pointed black heels and a diamante embellished clutch to match her dripping diamond brooch.

Sarah Paulson, 50, brought colour to the carpet in a lime and lilac Prada dress and gloves – a nod to this season’s trending citrus palette – her full skirt gently ballooned in a wink to the bubble-hem revival.

Niecy Nash-Betts, meanwhile, embraced full-volume drama in an MSO Lagos burgundy and orange bubble-hemmed dress with pointed shoulders and purple pumps.

The 55-year-old American actress has worn the Lagos-based designer on several junkets throughout the show’s press circuit.

Presenter and DJ Vogue Williams, 38, also sported the bubble-hem trend looking effortlessly sharp in a tailored black suit with oversized bubble sleeves and wide-leg trousers.

She kept the look clean with gold earrings and relaxed, tousled hair.

This Morning presenter Ashley James, 38, followed in Taylor and Kardashian’s footsteps in liquid black latex – a high-shine interpretation of the night’s “fashion as armour” theme.

Singer Fleur East, 37, wore a patent red leather skirt and biker jacket with matching pointed heels and a sheer black lace bodysuit.