Kate Moss’ new Zara collection is here

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two fashion power houses have collided as Nineties style icon Kate Moss and the high-street retailer Zara collaborate for a series of high-profile capsule staples.

The Zara X Kate Moss collection launches on 30th November in store and online, and will comprise of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories intended for a big night out.

Styled by Katy England, a fashion stylist known for her extensive work for Alexander McQueen, the collection blends classic cuts and grunge glamour.

Moss said that she wanted to create “the perfect party capsule [with] pieces that feel effortlessly chic, but with an edge.”

open image in gallery Moss is known for her simple rock-star style (Alamy/PA)

This is the first time Moss has collaborated on a fashion collection in 10 years, since launching her second Topshop collection back in 2014.

Since then, Moss has had various business forays, such as launching her eponymous talent agency in 2016 and a beauty brand called Cosmoss in 2022.

Moss’ first clothing collaboration with a high-street store was in 2007, when the supermodel co-created and designed a fashion collection for Topshop that also sold through retailers including Barneys New York.

The collection created a frenzy of fashion lovers. A Moss “countdown to launch” board was erected in Topshop’s Oxford Street store window, and on 30th April, Moss launched her line by briefly appearing in the window modelling a red dress from the collection.

open image in gallery Moss posed in the shop window alongside the mannequins wearing her collection (Alamy/PA)

This collection was quintessentially Moss: featuring boho vests and one-shoulder minidresses alongside grunge-y skinny jeans and cropped leather jackets.

Moss continued to design for the high street brand until 2010, when she turned her focus to more high-end retailers, such as designing handbags for the French label Longchamp.

But following the monumental success of her first line, Moss returned to Topshop for a one-off collection in 2014, and on the day it launched she appeared at Oxford Street once again in a black and gold tuxedo suit.

open image in gallery Moss took to a stage on Oxford Street to launch her one-off Topshop collection in 2014 (Alamy/PA)

The event drew hordes of shoppers hoping to catch a glimpse of the supermodel – fans are undoubtedly crossing their fingers for a re-enactment for the 2024 Zara launch.

open image in gallery Moss’ first clothing collaboration cause a media frenzy as customers swarmed the London store (Alamy/PA)

With Moss’ Nineties party-girl past – there is no doubt that this collection will focus on the trademark slips, sparkles and bohemian blouses the model is famed for.

open image in gallery Kate Moss was known for her glittering party-girl style in the 1990s (Alamy/PA)

As a partywear collection, Moss’ iconic leopard print will surely feature, whether it be in the form of clothing or accessories.

open image in gallery Kate Moss is known for her love of leopard print coats (Alamy/PA)

Moss said this collection mixes “classic cuts with just the right amount of glam to take you through the party season.” There’s no doubt it will bring a new edge to this season’s party wardrobe.