Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn exude Hollywood glamour in Charlotte Tilbury’s new campaign

Charlotte Tilbury’s new campaign channels sultry film noir with British supermodels Kate Moss, 50, and Jourdan Dunn, 34.

Known to indulge in the hyper-glamourous, the campaign celebrates Tilbury’s new Exagger-eyes Volume Mascara: a new formula that promises 28-hour lift and volume.

The bold campaign is inspired by the shadowy and dramatic world of film noir, featuring the brand’s ‘beauty muses’ including Charlotte’s niece, Bella Tilbury.

“Charlotte and I may have been best friends for over 30 years,” says Moss, “but her vision and continued creativity continues to amaze me. This shoot was no exception, entering her film noir world blew me away – it was like being on an iconic Hollywood movie set.”

For the campaign, each muse took on different a character, including the ‘private eye’, ‘seductress’ and ‘damsel’s not stressed’, the campaign has the allure of retro femme fatales.

“Embodying the ‘damsel’s not stressed’ femme fatale character to bring Charlotte’s film noir vision to life made me feel like a Hollywood screen siren,” says Dunn, “I was hoping Charlotte would let me keep that 1950s Cadillac… maybe next time!”

A brand rooted in British character, Tilbury focuses on British icons to champion her brand. Kate Moss has been a face of Charlotte Tilbury since the brand’s inception, having first worked with the make-up artist in the 1990s.