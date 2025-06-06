Kate Moss releases rock ‘n’ roll Zara collection with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Moss is releasing her second capsule collection with Zara for spring/summer 2025, inspired by her bohemian Glastonbury style of the early Noughties.

The 51-year-old supermodel has teamed up with her long-term collaborator, stylist Katy England, to design the womenswear once again.

For this collection however, Moss has also included menswear, designed in collaboration with Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie – who is also married to England.

For the campaign, the pair posed in an English field and retro caravan, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott – Moss’ favourite photographers, noting that “It had to be them.”

Alas and Piggott also shot a video on a super 8 camera, which features Moss singing to Gillespie’s guitar on a make-shift stage, evoking the hazy days of a summer festival.

The festival-ready collection is full of covetable classics that will go on sale Monday, June 9.

The womenswear line includes fringed bikinis, a leather bra, metallic knee-high boots and studded micro-shorts.

But it’s not all rock ‘n’ roll – a cream silk suit, lace and velvet shorts and floral halternecks also feature.

The collection is a masterclass in contrasts – delicate yet defiant and effortlessly insouciant.

“It was such an evolved process this time,” says Moss of the collection, “because it’s spring/summer and festival season, I suppose, I expected it to be more about wafty dresses. But it’s a bit tougher than that.

“That’s because all the masculine energy was coming in from Bobby doing his collection at the same time. You could feel it coming over and we ended up going somewhere quite unexpected that I didn’t think we would.”

The pair were originally supposed to create separate collections for Zara men’s and Zara women’s, but upon seeing Gillespie’s designs, Moss thought, “I really wanted so much of it that we decided to mix and match. It’s Bobby and Kate for Zara.”

For Gillespie, this is the 62-year-old’s first foray into fashion, so he was overflowing with ideas.

“These are things you can’t get anywhere else,” says Gillespie. “Getting great tailoring like this, which is accessible is important. Everyone deserves good clothes.”