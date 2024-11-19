Jude Law, Cole Palmer, Usain Bolt and more sport biggest menswear trends at GQ Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stars including Cole Palmer, Usain Bolt and Jude Law showcased 2024’s biggest menswear trends on the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet in London.

The ceremony returned to Kensington in central London for its 27th year, celebrating all those who have had a hand in shaping culture in 2024, championing top actors, athletes, musicians, artists and more.

GQ cover star and Chelsea footballer Cole Palmer sported his signature red carpet look in a slim black Burberry tuxedo.

The 22-year-old recently appeared in a campaign for the British fashion house where he donned a Burberry duffle coat. Palmer finished his GQ red carpet look with a black bow tie and leather buckled loafers.

Palmer was joined on the red carpet by actor Jude Law, 51, who sported his go-to style of the moment: a relaxed grey silk suit with a loose navy cravat and a pair of cream Brioni tassel loafers.

Law’s combination of sophistication and nonchalance is an aesthetic the Eden star has been channelling throughout 2024, frequently sporting the ‘quiet luxury’ trend’s favourite label, Brioni.

Retired athlete Usain Bolt, 38, donned a double-breasted mustard gold Bottega Veneta suit with a pared-back black shirt and black rimmed glasses.

While fellow English footballer and GQ cover star Kobbie Mainoo, 19, followed Bolt’s lead in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta leather ensemble. The Manchester United player finished the look with a plain white vest.

Gen Z’s favourite interviewer, Amelia Dimoldenberg, once again took on red carpet hosting duties. The Chicken Shop Dates star wore an Alberta Ferretti black sequinned gown.

The 30-year-old star paired the sheer fluted dress with soft Hollywood waves and minimal peach make-up by Charlotte Tilbury, having recently starred in the beauty brand’s Christmas campaign.

The awards were co-hosted alongside the rest of GQ’s cover stars, including Nicole Kidman and Central Cee.

Nicole Kidman, 57, wore a vibrant red turtleneck Balenciaga gown with cascading silk corsetry and matching pointed heels.

The star of the anticipated erotic thriller, Babygirl, finished the look with her signature tousled blonde mane.

British rapper Central Cee, 26, harked back to Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 red carpet moment, sporting double denim with metallic silver high tops.

In a similar vein, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield, 27, opted for a workwear style in a denim Dior belted two-piece with fluted sleeves and flared trousers.

Lennon Gallagher, son of Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, also opted for blue, but waved the flag for the high street in a COS double-breasted Seventies-inspired suit with subtle flared trousers in a denim-blue wool.

Gallagher, 25, also lent into a key red carpet menswear trend of the year, forgoing neckwear completely and leaving his white shirt collar open.

It wasn’t only GQ’s men that rocked the oversized suits, as sports commentator Alex Scott wore an exaggerated black velvet suit jacket with sheer tights and pointed stiletto heels.

The former footballer, 40, finished the look with a burgundy bob and diamond drop earrings.

Elsewhere, American singer Caroline Polachek sported an even more avant-garde sartorial style in an Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2025 suit with a deconstructed suit jacket adorned with white-frilled trim over a cascading skirt and trousers.

Irish actor Eve Hewson, 33, wore a black Rodarte sequined lace silk gown with equally silky side-swept curls and a classic red lip.

Industry star Harry Lawtey brought together past and present in a boxy 1940s style Saint Laurent suit in chocolate brown – 2024’s colour of the season.

The 28-year-old actor finished his monochromatic look with a pair of Church’s loafers, a classic slicked side-part and a moustache.

Alicia Vikander, 36, sported an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s recent runway collection – a puffed-sleeve peplum jacket, silver metallic blouse and black biker shorts.

The Tomb Raider star finished the look with Louis Vuitton’s newest box clutch.

Happy Valley star James Norton, 39, wore a loose black silk double-breasted tuxedo, with an open collar shirt and chunky dress shoes.