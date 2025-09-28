Men’s tailoring ‘back with a vengeance’ as workers return to office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK retailers say the demand for men’s tailoring is “back with a vengeance” as workers return to the office and fashion-conscious men splash out for formal occasions.

John Lewis and Marks & Spencer have noticed significant increases in the demand for suits and other formal wear over the past year, as well as a jump in male customers seeking private styling services.

The resurgence follows the years impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting more men to refresh their wardrobes to attend the office or social events.

Data from John Lewis showed sales of its own branded suits are currently up 68 per cent year on year, while formal outerwear is up 584 per cent year on year.

Last week, the company unveiled its new premium menswear label J Lewis as part of efforts to tap into the jump in demand.

open image in gallery John Lewis and Marks & Spencer have recorded significant increases in demand for suits and other formal wear ( PA )

Vikki Kavanagh, chief commercial officer at John Lewis, said: “Tailoring obviously took a real backstep through Covid in everybody’s wardrobes.

“It is now back with a vengeance and it is something that we are really investing in, particularly with menswear this season.

“We will be opening a new tailoring concept in Oxford Street to really meet the need, with an extended product range.”

She added that the retailer expects the tailoring trend to continue as male customers seek “sharper looks” and take advice from personal stylists.

John Lewis said men’s personal stylist appointments are up 23 per cent year on year.

Marks & Spencer said it has also seen more engagement from male customers looking to invest in their formal wardrobes, launching a new M&S Man social channel due to the interest.

open image in gallery Marks & Spencer has launched a new M&S Man social channel ( Getty/iStock )

The high street chain said it sees menswear as a major opportunity for growth and is doubling down on its ambitions by targeting new younger male customers in order to “become the authority in men’s fashion”.

M&S said it sold 37,500 suits valued at £120 in the last month, having witnessed an 18 per cent jump in suit sales over the past two years.

The brand also offers suit-fitting services across 50 stores amid growth in demand for formalwear.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “Men’s formalwear continues to be a growth category as customers look to smarten up their wardrobes for work as well as special occasions like proms and weddings.

“We want to help men look and feel their best, and the real opportunity lies in redefining what smart dressing means today.

“Versatile separates that work across office, weekend and event wear are key and our latest collection delivers with breathable fabrics, stretch innovation and modern fits that prioritise comfort, movement and style.”