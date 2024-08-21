International Beatleweek: How The Beatles continue to influence fashion trends

Support truly

As part of International Beatleweek, that celebrates The Beatles in Liverpool, we take a look at how the renowned pop band not only changed the landscape of music, but fashion too.

The Beatles entered the Sixties dressed as “teddy boys” and left as mop topped, sharply suited heart-throbs.

open image in gallery The Beatles’ early “Teddy Boys” image of the Fifties was drastically different to what they later cultivated (Alamy/PA)

After an infamous trip to Hamburg, Germany, the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, decided to dress the band in matching made-to-measure suits.

“These suits, often in dark hues and paired with ties and crisp white shirts, were meticulously crafted to present a unified, polished image,” says London-based fashion expert Fausta Urte Geigaite, “this bespoke elegance set them apart, offering a fresh, accessible look that appealed to both the youth and the establishment.”

open image in gallery The Beatles became known for cosmopolitan suits and slick mop haircuts (Alamy/PA)

Although the suits were a way to tidy their appearance, the band themselves were quite mischievous, and in a way The Beatles were the perfect contradiction. Clean cut in their appearance but rebellious in their nature; the band’s fashion helped appeal to both parents and teens.

As the band grew – so did their styles. Psychedelia became a pool of inspiration for liberals and free thinkers of the decade. Influenced by fin de siècle Art Nouveau, Victoriana and circus imagery – psychedelia’s diverse sources found a direct parallel with The Beatles’ fashion and musical eclecticism.

open image in gallery The Beatles’ new colourful and avant-garde style was exhibited on their album cover art (Alamy/PA)

The band’s music began to implement heavily effected sounds, Eastern intervals and avant-garde tape looping. Visually, the four grew out their mop haircuts and wore brightly coloured military suits, famously exhibited on the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover.

open image in gallery The Beatles wore brightly coloured military uniform on the Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover (Alamy/PA)

By the mid-Sixties, each band member had developed their own iconic style. John Lennon was known for his minimalist and sometimes unconventional style, which included round wire-rimmed glasses and Nehru jackets.

open image in gallery John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, were renowned for being the most liberal of the group (Alamy/PA)

Paul McCartney was more polished and conservative, sticking with the sharp suits of the early Sixties, whilst George Harrison had an eclectic style, playing with traditional Indian prints, silk and denim.

open image in gallery Paul McCartney didn’t stray far from Brian Epstein’s early style transformation (Alamy/PA)

open image in gallery C5NDBD george harrison, 1974. Image shot 1974. Exact date unknown.

Ringo Starr had a more casual and laid-back approach to fashion, often appearing in simple jackets, trousers and T-shirts. He later became known for his distinctive earring and sunglasses.

open image in gallery Ringo Starr later became known for his small round glasses and peace emblems (Alamy/PA)

Most of these iconic elements have not been lost to history. “Their ability to blend sophisticated, tailored outfits with elements of avant-garde ensured their style legacy,” says Geigaite.

In 2024, Sixties fashion has come swinging back, with the revival of quilted print jackets, mod shift dresses, Mary Janes and acidic suits. The returning styles show the enduring legacy that The Beatles helped cultivate with their experimental and eclectic style.

open image in gallery The Beatles’ bright and bold approach continues to inspire suit tailoring from Gucci to Saint Laurent (Alamy/PA)

The band’s influence on fashion remains palpable even today. From their initial tailored suits inspiring countless reinterpretations in menswear, to the resurgence of Western boots echoing the Cuban heel worn by the band members, later being dubbed ‘the Beatle boot’.

“Designers often reference the eclectic and bold aesthetic of their later years in collections that celebrate individuality and breaking the norms,” says Geigaite. “In essence, The Beatles taught us that fashion, much like music, is a platform for personal expression and cultural dialogue.”

How to get the modern look

open image in gallery (Nobody’s Child/PA)

Nobody’s Child Cream Palermo Mini Shift Dress, £41.65 (was £49)

open image in gallery (Cotton Conscious/PA)

Cotton Conscious Block Print Quilted Cotton Jacket – Blue, £136

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

Forever Comfort Ankle Western Cowboy Boots, £59, Next

open image in gallery (Debenhams/PA)

House of Holland Pink Flame Clashing Colours Blazer, £54 (was £280), Debenhams