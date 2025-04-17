The seven jewellery trends to try this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a certain alchemy to spring styling. As heavy knits are worn with ankle-skimming jeans and sandals are paired with lightweight macs – the accessory to tie your eclectic look together lies in your jewellery.

From boho beads and colourful gemstones to sculptural silhouettes and mixing metals; creative heads from the likes of Pandora, Annoushka and Thomas Sabo reveal this season’s biggest jewellery trends to hop on now.

1. By the sea: pearls and chains

Nautical styles in spring are almost as classic as florals – and jewellery is no exception.

“Marine jewellery, inspired by oceanic elements like seashells, pearls and starfish, is perfect for spring and can instantly elevate an outfit while allowing people to have fun with styling,” says Pandora UK’s jewellery expert Emma Fox.

“Think deep blue gemstones, starfish pendants and the return of shell necklaces.”

Alongside overt nautical motifs – subtle nods to the sea through pearls and chain metal is predicted to be big.

“We’re still going to be seeing a lot of pearls, but presented in a more subtle and modern way,” says Fox. “Think pearls featuring on beaded bracelets, intertwined with sculptured gold jewellery, or paired with gemstones.”

open image in gallery (Daisy Jewellery/PA)

Daisy Jewellery Pearl And Shell Pendant Necklace 18ct Gold Plate, £84.15 (was £99)

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Faux Pearl and Seashell Earrings, £17.99

2. Boho bright gems and jewels

For lovers of spring brights: this season you’re in luck. Vivid gems and jewels will be everywhere following the more bohemian aesthetic taking the fashion runways by storm.

“There’s a clear shift towards rich, saturated colour,” says British jewellery designer Annoushka Ducas MBE.

“I love the deep green of tourmaline, the electric blue of topaz and the joyful vibrancy of pink sapphires.

“They lift the spirit and add immediate energy to even the simplest look.”

open image in gallery (Estella Bartlett/PA)

Estella Bartlett Multi Facet Gemstone Spring Clasp Necklace, £55

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Handcrafted Beaded Flower Motif Drop Earrings, £16.50

3. Organic shapes and motifs

Organic shapes and nature-inspired motifs are trending again this season, from leaves to bees to bunny pendant charms.

Sweet nature motifs that symbolise something more than what they depict are set to be big this spring.

“There’s a clear movement towards jewellery with meaning and personality,” says ENAMEL Copenhagen’s founder Marie Rantzau. “We’re also noticing floral and natural motifs dominating design, often in innovative and creative ways.“With shapes inspired by natural formations, expect bold designs to return too, as Thomas Sabo’s creative director Aurore Melot says, “Much of what was fashionable in the 2000s is being reinterpreted and exudes nostalgia.

“Think jewellery with floral and playful designs, but also organic and bold shapes.”

open image in gallery (Alex Monroe/PA)

Alex Monroe Sitting Bunny Necklace, £165

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Floral Earrings, £17.99

4. Mixed metals

A trend that has been slowly creeping in is that of mixed metals, and this spring, the popular undone-boho aesthetic is shooting this jewellery trend to the top.

Spring 2025 is the season to embrace contrast. “Mixed metal jewellery is going to be huge,” says Fox.

“Not feeling limited to one metal allows you to be much more expressive,” she says. “Try pairing silver pieces you already own with gold ones.”

“Mixed metals are very much having their moment,” echoes Ducas. “Combining yellow, rose and white gold gives a piece more versatility, more soul. It’s a kind of undone glamour.”

open image in gallery (Orelia/PA)

Orelia Mixed Plate Statement Interlocking Earrings, £32

open image in gallery (Pandora UK/PA)

Pandora Two-tone Entwined Bands Ring, £90

5. High shine

From a textural perspective, high-shine gloss seems to be coming back, overtaking matte finishes in popularity.

“We’re seeing a return of glossy and shiny surfaces, creating a beautiful, striking, and cool contrast,” says Rantzau. “While gold remains dominant, silver is making a strong comeback – often mixed with gold.”

According to Beaverbrooks’ head of diamonds and jewellery, yellow gold is still having its renaissance.

“This much-loved metal is still in high demand,” say Lorna Haddon. “We expect to see this trend continue in 2025, with customers celebrating the rich, warm tones.”Rantzau also points out the Eighties references in these finishes and silhouettes which dominated fashion week runways: “Glossy finishes and large earrings are clear call-backs to the era.”

open image in gallery (Enamel Copenhagen/PA)

ENAMEL Copenhagen Studs, Maia Large, £65

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Molten Twist Cuff, £18.50

6. Statement silhouettes and heavy pendants

Once associated with Prue Leith, statement jewellery is making a comeback this season. "Statement jewellery will certainly continue to be an important design we see this spring," says Fox.

“Jewellery that mimics the organic shapes of nature will be everywhere –sculptured earrings, twisted bangles, organically shaped pendants.”

But these statement jewels isn’t the costume jewellery that springs to mind. “Statement jewellery is becoming more refined,” notes Ducas.

“We’re seeing a shift towards sculptural, intelligent design – bold without being brash.”

To try this trend, Ducas recommends adding a sculptural earring or a strand of coloured gems to your usual daily jewellery stack.

“One or two new pieces that nod to the season without feeling like a full reset,” she says.

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Resin Multi-Piece Earrings, £17.99

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Pack of 2 Heart Necklaces, £25.99

7. Mixing, layering and stacking

This season, more is certainly more when it comes to your jewellery.

Minimalist ‘quiet luxury’ seems to be out, with bohemian layering very much in, thanks to the runways of Chloe and Isabel Marant.

“A nostalgic trend that has come back around is boho-inspired jewellery,” explains Fox.

“This style resurges yearly before the festival season and is dominating the jewellery space right now. [It] embodies extravagant styles, so think colourful beads, chunky gemstones, oversized bangles and layering necklaces.”

“Quiet luxury takes a backseat as we embrace joyful self-expression, rich colour, and effortless layering,” says Ducas.

Layering and stacking is most easily achieved through stacking bangles. As Haddon points to the rise of gold bangles as one of spring’s defining silhouettes: “Following a 22% increase in Google searches over the last year, gold bangles are set to be a key accessory.

This trend is all about looking cool and effortless, as Ducas puts it: “Jewellery that isn’t just worn, but lived in.”

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S 3 Pack Resin Bangle Set, £20

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Metal Chain and Bead Earrings, £17.99