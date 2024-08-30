Make-up trends that will be everywhere this autumn

Support truly

As the days become shorter and our wardrobes slowly shift from summer brights to mocha-coloured knits, our make-up bag is following suit.

From staying hydrated to mirroring the seasons, autumn’s biggest make-up trends are all about balance.

Playing with bold eyes, autumnal shades and shimmering textures while prioritising polished skin is key to this season’s best looks. Here’s what you need to know about the biggest autumnal make-up trends…

Iced latte lip

M.A.C global senior make-up artist, Dominic Skinner, has coined a new term for a look that will seamlessly blend your autumn and summer palettes. “The ‘iced latte lip’ uses a grey-brown deep lip liner and a honey-nude lip. It’s more milky and cooler than espresso as it’s got that grey hue,” he explains.

The look is inspired by Nineties stars such as Victoria Beckham and Mariah Carey.

“Every time we change seasons there’s this reluctance to move from summer brights to winter darks,” says Skinner, a judge on BBC Three make-up competition show Glow Up.

“I feel like people don’t want summer to end. This year especially, when summer shows up late, we want to drag it out. So finding those summer tones that work in the cooler winter seasons [is key] – going for warm shades with cool undertones work really well.”

Skinner argues that our make-up shouldn’t necessarily be beholden to the seasons. “We can drag out the summer by keeping the bronzer and bronze smoky eye, paired with a golden lip of this grey outline and caramel centre – [that] harks to summer whilst planting it in autumn.”

NARS High-Pigment Longwear Liner in Haight-Ashbury, £17.60 (was £22), LookFantastic

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Yes Honey, £28

Grunge is back

As the days shorten and the nights draw in, smoky and smudgy eyes are going to be everywhere.

The smudgy eye have been seen on recent runways from Tom Ford to Moschino to Versace – think of it as an extension of the ‘brat girl summer’ aesthetic popularised by Charli XCX.

The resurgence of grunge and ‘indie sleaze’ means the look is likely to become an autumn staple. Perhaps it’s time to rewatch Skins for some Effy Stonem inspiration.

Beauty Bay Smoky 16 Colour Palette, £10.45 (was £14)

Beauty Pie Supercolour Kohl Eyeliner in Soft Black, £7.50 (was £13)

Skinimalism is staying strong

This season, the eyes and lips are doing the talking, and the emphasis will be on skincare as opposed to heavy make-up – in a trend dubbed ‘skinminimalism’.

“This will mean using lightweight, sheer foundations or even just spot-concealing, allowing freckles and natural skin texture to be visible,” says Katie Walker, deputy editor of Beauty Answers.

Investing in hydrating products will be a must when moving into the colder months. Getting the ultra popular wet look skin can be achieved by layering hydrating serums, lightweight foundations, and a generous amount of highlighter on the high points of the face.

“Multi-use products like tinted moisturisers and cream blushes are popular for creating a fresh, cohesive look with minimal effort,” says Walker.

Beauty Pie Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Tinted Hyaluronic Complexion Brightener, £20 (was £34)

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum, £9

Iconic London Blurring Blush Stick, £16 (was £20), LookFantastic

Make-up your own rules

Despite these trends, some rules are made to be broken. Paige Williams, founder and CEO of cosmetics brand P.Louise, says: “With the rise of TikTok the way that we observe beauty is ever-changing and ever-evolving, so I think for the first time in history people are more confident to just wear makeup in a way that makes them feel good, not because everyone else is doing it like that.”

With the incredible pace of micro-trends within the beauty community, experimenting with a range of styles and trends has never been so welcomed. For Williams, it’s not about the trend, but getting whatever look you’re going for right.

“Instead of certain colours, shades or products – it’s definitely all about technique when it comes to getting the best results,” she says.

Illamasqua Artistry Palette – Experimental, £19.50 (was £39), LookFantastic