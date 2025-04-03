Celebrity stylist reveals how to wear the season’s biggest shoe trends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spring’s arrival signals a shift in fashion, not just with lighter jackets but also with a wider array of footwear choices.

This season's runways showcased a diverse range of trends, from nautical-inspired boat shoes to bohemian boots.

But the challenge remains: finding styles that are both fashionable and functional.

Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson has offered her expert advice on how to navigate this season's hottest shoe trends, ensuring both comfort and style.

1. Woven flats

Ballet pumps were arguably the biggest flats trend of 2024.

From buckled Mary Janes to the controversial Tabi toe pumps inspired by Maison Margiela – ballet flats cropped up in every possible style.

But this year, woven flats seem to be leading the style train.

“When you are struggling for a shoe for that daytime chic look and you want something comfortable yet more elevated than a trainer, the woven flat is the perfect style,” says Ranson, who is known for styling the likes of Ferne McCann and Jamie Laing.

open image in gallery M&S Woven Ballet Pumps, £45 ( Marks and Spencer/PA )

“The style can work through multiple trends, in spring, summer and even into your autumn wardrobe teamed with jeans and a loose shirt.

“A little white dress in a floaty fabric for a nod to the boho trend.”

open image in gallery Dolce Vita Birdie Slingback Flats, £160, OFFICE ( OFFICE/PA )

2. Boat shoes

Loafers come back year after year, but this season’s take on the style seems to be in the form of the boat shoe.

“The boat shoe has always been considered to be a classic piece that is not for everyone, but teamed with the right styling and preppy pieces, such as jeans, tailored trousers and mini skirts, it has become our new go-to style,” says Ranson.

While the look seems to lean more into the preppy aesthetic, it works best with your best basics, says Ranson.

“Stick to your uniform of wardrobe staples and switch in the boat shoe for an easy way to include these new faves into your everyday wardrobe. Don’t complicate or go too preppy.”

open image in gallery Mango Suede Boat Shoes with Laces, £99.99 ( Mango/PA )

3. Retro sneakers

It seems designers aren’t quite finished with the retro sneaker. This season’s runways were drenched in slimline sneakers and vintage-looking trainers, fuelling fashion’s post-Olympics athletic fixation.

“Vintage and preloved shopping has become extremely popular over the last few years, especially with Gen Z being at the forefront of trends,” explains Ranson.

“It’s all about dipping into the archives and finding retro pieces which is why the retro sneaker will stay trending this season.”

This year, brown seems to be the dominating colourway – a neutral that brings a Seventies suave feel to the trend.

open image in gallery PUMA Speedcat OG Trainers in Cool Mid Grey White, £89.99, OFFICE ( OFFICE/PA )

“They pair effortlessly with your whole wardrobe, giving a fun and playful touch to your look,” says Ranson.

“The added bonus is that they’re comfy and wearable.”

open image in gallery Adidas Originals SL72 OG Shoes, £85 ( Adidas/PA )

4. Slouchy ankle boots

Knee-high boots seem to have had their time, as slouchy ankle boots were the biggest boot trend spotted on this year’s runways.

“That model off-duty look, and the boho effortless trend has become our everyday style, meaning less is more and dressing down has become cool again,” explains Ranson.

“The slouchy boot is the perfect option to compliment this style and can be worn casually with a jean or slightly smarter with a dress, transforming your look.”

Ranson suspects that the knee-high will subtly persist, but styled less overtly than last season.

“I don’t know if the over-the-knee boot will ever really fully go away, but this season they are styled under a midi skirt or with your denim tucked in, so again leaning into a more dressed-down feel.

“If the [ankle] boot can have a little ruche or slouch to it then that ticks even more boxes. When it comes to the slouchy ankle boot, a suede is your best option to really give that western finish.”

open image in gallery Stradivarius Slouchy Short Boot in Dark Brown, £52 (was £79.99), ASOS ( Asos/PA )

5. Clogs

Clogs came onto the scene last season thanks to Chemena Kamali’s seminal Chloé collection, and they continue to be one of spring/summer’s most popular trend.

However, these Dutch delights are notoriously uncomfortable, “As Christian Louboutin once said, I would hate for someone to look at my shoes and say ‘oh my god that looks so comfortable’,” laughs Ranson.

“But, we do want comfort and there is nothing worse than an uncomfortable shoe when you are out with the girls or on a date,” says Ranson.

“The best solution is wearing them in, try at home with socks. There is no real solution for this, we can do the hair dryer trick at home or shoe stretchers, try a few on to find a pair worth the prep.

“The Seventies is officially back, and clogs and wedges will complete every look, so if you want to be on trend opt for a softer fabric or something with a strap at the back so you aren’t slipping and sliding.

“Luckily flares fit perfectly with this trend so you can get away with a sneaky sock.”