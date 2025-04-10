Athleisure is back - here’s how to style leggings at any age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black leggings, once relegated to the gym bag and pajama drawer, have undergone a style renaissance.

Now spotted on everyone from Kate Moss to Victoria Beckham, the humble leggings have become a surprisingly versatile wardrobe staple.

But how does one elevate this comfort classic from loungewear to chic daywear?

We asked stylists and loungewear experts for their secrets to style leggings that look flattering at any age.

What to look for in the fit and fabric for flattering leggings

If your outfit is built on basics, you’ve got to make sure the basics are up to scratch.

When picking out the perfect pair of leggings, you have to make sure the fabric is the right blend of natural and manmade fibres.

open image in gallery Leggings should hug and not pinch your waist ( Lounge/PA )

“The most comfortable leggings are often formed from a combination of nylon and elastane (also known as spandex), resulting in a buttery fabric that feels soft to the touch,” says Lounge’s head of product, Emily Blount.

“As a rule, your leggings should offer compression without restriction – gently sculpting your waist, glutes and legs without feeling too tight.”

open image in gallery Lounge Classic Leggings, £45 ( Lounge/PA )

This is what creates a seamless silhouette.

open image in gallery Sweaty Betty Power Mesh 7/8 Gym Leggings, £35 (was £88) ( Sweaty Betty/PA )

“Great leggings are like a great relationship – supportive, flattering and never make you feel self-conscious,” says fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. She suggests looking for a high-rise waistband that hugs without pinching your waist.

“Look for a breathable, four-way stretch fabric that moves with you – not against you,” she says.

“If they pass the squat test and still look opaque – they’re keepers.”

Alternatives to the basic black legging

Of course, black is classic, but why stop there?

In the year of ‘mocha mousse’ there are a variety of neutrals to have fun with.

“Think earthy tones like olive, mocha or deep plum for a subtle switch-up,” says Robb.

“Or go bold with faux leather or ribbed textures. Tailored seams or a stirrup style can also instantly take your look from gym to glam – little effort required.”

open image in gallery Gymshark Crossover Flared Leggings, £45 ( Gymshark/PA )

For Blount, elevating your leggings doesn’t have to be about their colour.

“Flared leggings offer a similar fit and feel to your classic leggings with small stylistic changes, bringing a sleek, elongated appearance to your silhouette,” she says.”

“As we move into warmer weather months, a seasonal alternative to the legging is the biker or cycling short,” suggests Blount. “Effortlessly style them with a longline blazer and low-profile trainers for a curated look.”

How to elevate an everyday outfit

So how do you pull off the elevated everyday legging like Winkleman and Moss?

“Matching sets are the secret weapon,” Robb says. “A tonal top and leggings combo looks instantly polished.”

Blount agrees, noting, “a matching set is a sure fire way to create a put-together aesthetic that feels curated, without compromising on comfort.”

open image in gallery Orelia Mixed Plate Statement Interlocking Earrings, £32 ( Orelia/PA )

As for accessories, these are crucial for transforming the look, from jackets to jewellery.

“When you’re working with simple, clean athleisure silhouettes, accessories – like structured bags and jewellery – are where you can have a little fun,” says Blount, “allowing you to add personality to your look whilst still maintaining an understated aesthetic.”

open image in gallery New Look Chestnut Faux Suede Large Tote Bag, £27.99 ( New Look/PA )

“A structured tote adds instant polish,” says Robb.

“A silk scarf – worn as a headband or around your neck – brings effortless charm, and layered gold jewellery – think simple hoops, stacked rings, or a chunky chain – will pull it all together.”

open image in gallery H&M Patterned Scarf, £9.99 ( H&M/PA )

“If you’re wanting to be a little more experimental with your accessories, try wearing different metals together to add delicate pops of colour to your outfit and find a style that works for you,” says Blount.

Perfect your layering pieces

With those tricks in mind, there are a few staple pieces that you should have on tap for elevating your leggings ensemble.

“Building structure and texture into your layers will help elevate your aesthetic easily,” says Blount.

“A structured blazer instantly refines a pair of leggings, creating a chic juxtaposition between tailored outerwear and relaxed athleisure.

open image in gallery M&S Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat, £59 ( Marks and Spencer/PA )

“Soft, flowing cardigans can add quiet sophistication to a look, while still maintaining comfort and a crisp, oversized button-down shirt – worn loose or half-tucked – creates a classically chic aesthetic.”

open image in gallery Zara Soft Plain Knit Sweater, £32.99 ( Zara/PA )

Robb says it’s important to balance out comfortable leggings with higher-brow pieces: “It’s all about balance: sleek bottoms and relaxed top,” she says.

open image in gallery Zara Oxford Shirt, £25.99 ( Zara/PA )

If you’re opting for a jumper, ensure it’s knitted rather than cotton or jersey to avoid looking too casual.

Don’t ignore your shoes

You may think the bulk of the outfit is done – but the make or break of any ensemble comes down to the shoes.

“Whilst sneaker culture is still very much on the rise, your leggings will look great with everything from a clean-white dad shoe to the more refined silhouette of the sneakerina,” says Blount.

The trick to pulling off leggings and sneakers without looking as though you’re off to the gym is to ensure they’re clean and pristine.

“If sneakers aren’t right for the look you’re trying to create, try wearing your leggings with an oversized blazer and knee-high boots to create a chic, city-ready outfit.”

open image in gallery Vivaia Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina (Cristina), £123.29 ( Vivaia/PA )

open image in gallery M&S Woven Block Heel Open Toe Mules, £39.50 ( Marks and Spencer/PA )

open image in gallery Dune Taylyn Riding Boots With Signature Buckle Detail, £74 (was £149) ( Dune/PA )

If you want to channel Noughties Kate Moss over the more gothic Claudia Winkleman, “pointed loafers bring the polish, ballet flats offer a Parisian twist, while sleek mules or even a small heel can take your leggings from casual to cocktails without skipping a beat,” Robb says.