Bermuda shorts are this season’s top trend. Here’s how to style them

A stalwart summer trend that seems to be disappearing this year is the short short.

For 2025, the nineties Bermuda short is back.

These are a long-line, leg-skimming, baggy short that’s - thankfully - a lot easier to wear.

This silhouette has quietly been taking over the catwalks of New York to Copenhagen.

Gradually, designers have been reimagining the once-stiff staple into a piece that slides easily between cool, corporate and casual.

open image in gallery Jennifer Gardner wears shorts to attend WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 ( Getty Images )

But after years of getting used to tiny shorts – what are the best Bermudas to buy this summer? Here are five styles to wear this season…

1. Tailored Bermudas

Sleek, structured and sharp, the tailored Bermuda short is your secret weapon for dressing smart without overheating this summer.

Cut just above the knee and designed with precise pleats or a slightly flared leg, these shorts are perfect for the office with a ballet flat or loafer.

Styled with a tucked-in shirt or sleeveless turtleneck, mules and some mixed metal jewellery keeps it chic but not overly preppy.

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Oversize Striped Shirt, £22.99

open image in gallery (H&M/PA)

H&M Bermuda Shorts, £27.99

open image in gallery (Parfois/PA)

Parfois Open Bicolour Bracelet, £22.99

open image in gallery (New Look/PA)

New Look Tan Crossover Strap Faux Leather Sandals, £19.99

2. Denim ‘jorts’

The evolution of the denim short continues – and this time, it’s less Noughties cut-offs and more Nineties grunge.

The return of “jorts” (jean-shorts) that are longer and looser are the go-to denim short this summer.

Teamed with a ribbed tank or plain tee and slides for the weekend, or a waistcoat and square-toed sandals for drinks – a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a structured tote nods to the trend, while keeping the look timeless.

open image in gallery (Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Narrow Tortoiseshell Rectangle Sunglasses, £17

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Tailored Single Breasted Longline Waistcoat, £45

open image in gallery (Albaray/PA)

Albaray Denim Bermuda Shorts, £75

open image in gallery (Dune London/PA)

Dune Headline Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats, £79

3. Linen Bermudas

Light, breathable and channelling the ‘coastal grandma’ aesthetic – linen Bermuda shorts are a low-effort way to bring a laid-back coolness to your wardrobe.

Whether you’re lounging by the beach or rushing through a sweltering station, linen long shorts are a versatile Bermuda style that can easily be dressed up or down.

For an easy summer uniform, a co-ord set like a matching linen shirt worn open over a vest is an easy option. Layered with fine jewellery and strappy sandals or espadrilles, it is perfect for the coast or the city.

open image in gallery (Wild Fawn Jewellery/PA)

Wild Fawn Jewellery Silver Statement Sun Necklace, £86

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Wide Strap Vest Top, £11.99

open image in gallery (J D Williams/PA)

J D Williams Linen Bermuda Shorts, £26

open image in gallery (H&M/PA)

H&M Braided Leather Ballet Pumps, £69.99

4. Silk or satin Bermudas

You don’t often hear “silk” and “shorts” in the same sentence and think of the perfect night-out outfit – but silky Bermudas are a great alternative to a smart skirt or dress this summer.

The lightweight short is perfect for humid evenings, but its rich texture brings a glamour to even the most simple looks.

Paired with a structured top like a corset bodice or a simple high-neck vest, slim heels and chunky jewellery like a cuff or statement earrings, these are perfect to elevate the soft shorts.

open image in gallery (Intimissimi/PA)

Intimissimi Sleeveless High-Neck Micromodal Top, £24

open image in gallery (Anthropologie/PA)

Bishop and Young Silky Bermuda Shorts, £98, Anthropologie

open image in gallery (John Lewis and Partners/PA)

Mint Velvet Chunky Cuff Bracelet, £45, John Lewis

5. Utility Bermudas

This may sail a little too close to your dad’s wardrobe, but utility Bermudas with cargo pockets and adjustable waists in earthy tones are a cool and sporty style to try this summer.

But when styling them it’s best to go all in with the aesthetic to avoid looking like you’ve raided lost property.

Lean into the ‘gorpcore’ trend with a ribbed racerback tank or Tee, sporty sandals or trainers and aviator sunglasses with a slicked-up do.

open image in gallery (Claire’s/PA)

Claire’s Brown Tortoiseshell Aviator Sunglasses, £10

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Ribbed Top, £11.99

open image in gallery (H&M/PA)

H&M Cargo Bermuda Shorts, £11 (were £19.99)

open image in gallery (Salomon/PA)

Salomon XT-6 Unisex Sportstyle Shoes, £165