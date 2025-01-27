How often you should really wash your hair, according to the experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The age-old question: how often should you really wash your hair? Daily? Weekly? The answer, according to celebrity hair experts, depends on several factors, but some golden rules apply.

While hair type, texture, and environment play a role, over-washing can stimulate oil glands in the scalp, leading to increased oil production. So, less can be more. Experts advise considering your individual hair needs and adjusting your washing routine accordingly.

The oil glands in your scalp are stimulated through massage, so the more you wash or style your hair, the more you activate them.

“You should only really wash your hair once every three or four days,” says Lana Del Rey’s personal stylist Anna Cofone, “then you should make sure you’re using a mask at least once a week.”

Recent research from haircare brand Philip Kingsley shows that 45% of women say they shampoo two to three times a week, and 21% every other day – and only one in 10 on a daily basis.

“Your hair texture can impact how oily your scalp is,” explains trichologist and owner of Philip Kingsley, Anabel Kingsley. “Those with finer textured hair tend to have more hairs per centimetre on their head than those with thicker, coarser or coiled hair textures – and therefore more oil glands producing more sebum.”

“This is the reason those with fine hair often feel their hair gets greasy quickly, and they feel the need to wash it daily to avoid the appearance of flat, limp roots.

“If you have medium textured hair, try to shampoo daily to every other day. Ideally coarser and curly hair textures should leave no more than three days between shampoos.”

Signs you’re washing your hair too much

Sometimes you can feel that something’s wrong with your hair – but you can’t pin down the root cause. While external factors play a part, it could simply be down to how frequently you’re washing your hair.

“Over-washing makes your hair dry, brittle and lack shine,” says Paul Mitchell‘s technical educator, Victoria Panting.

“The scalp feels tight or flaky and may become irritated, you’ll also see increased split ends or breakage, especially for chemically treated hair.”

open image in gallery Over-washing your hair may make your scalp more dry and flaky (Alamy/PA)

When it comes to under-washing your hair, there are signs beyond just looking greasy: “Hair will look greasy, dull and lifeless,” says Panting, “and the scalp feels itchy or has visible residue build-up, and you may see an increase in shedding.”

“Your scalp is also a living tissue; it sweats, produces oils and sheds skin cells,” says Kingsley. “You wouldn’t leave more than three days between washing your face, and you apply the same thinking to your hair and scalp.”

“If you don’t wash your hair often enough, it can lead to a build-up of dirt, dead skin cells, oil and hair products, making your hair greasier. Your hair and scalp need to be clean and healthy to produce optimal hair growth and this also helps to prevent scalp issues from occurring.”

How to maintain good hair while exercising

If you are a regular gym goer then having a good hair routine is essential.

“On the days when you are planning a high-intensity workout, align this with your hair-washing days,” says Suzie McGill, artistic director at Rainbow Room International.

“Sweat can build up on your scalp, mixing with natural oils and product residue, potentially leading to scalp irritation and clogged hair follicles if not cleaned properly after a heavy sweat-inducing workout.”

open image in gallery A woman taking a shower and washing her hair ( Getty Images )

If you work out every day, McGill suggests using dry shampoo on less intense days to absorb any oil and keep the hair looking fresh.

“The correct way to wash hair is to wet the hair fully, then use a targeted shampoo and clean the scalp thoroughly for two minutes,” says Kingsley. “Rinse with water and then apply a conditioner to the ends before rinsing again.

“Shampooing is really only about cleansing the scalp. Don’t scrub your hair when you shampoo or pile it on top of your head – you will only tangle your hair.

“Let the suds run down the lengths of your hair as this is enough to remove daily dirt. Using too much shampoo can cause dull hair,” explains Kingsley “You only need to use a 50p piece size of shampoo and massage gently, adding more water to increase the lather. Rinse and then rinse again.”

“My favourite way to wash the hair – particularly for fine, frizzy or dehydrated hair – is to put a bit of conditioner through the ends first,” says London-based hair specialist Tatiana Karelina.

“Then apply shampoo to the scalp only and massage gently. Rinse and, if needed, put a little bit more conditioner on the ends only, not the roots, then rinse thoroughly and avoid leaving products on for too long.”