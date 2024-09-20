Trending hairstyles from Fashion Month you need to copy

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



With the spring/summer 2025 Fashion Weeks having provided a smorgasbord of style inspiration, it wasn’t just the garments that turned heads.

Fashion Month is the time where hairstylists are in their element: able to be as creative, bold and daring as their hearts’ desire.

With the recent shows having provided an array of seasonal muses, we hear from leading Fashion Week stylists on the best looks to sport this autumn.

Sleek and polished

Smooth and sleek ‘clean girl’ buns have been a pervading trend over the past year. The look emphasises structure and neatness – key elements that British designers Harris Reed and Richard Quinn drew on for their London Fashion Week shows.

“The Ukrainian label Tamar Keburia’s Fashion Week show saw the models wheeling suitcases with outward facing mirrors, reminding the audience that any of us could become refugees at any time,” says Philipp Haug, Fashion Week and BAFTA hairstylist. “The hair was strong, serious and minimalistic, and it was an emotional show to work on.”

To achieve the clean, polished bun at home, Haug breaks it down:

1. Start with smooth, well-prepped hair. Use a straightener and smoothing serum for a shiny base.2. Pull hair tightly into a low or high bun. Secure with hair ties and pins.3. Finish with a strong-hold hairspray to keep everything in place.4. For a modern twist, leave out a small section to create an accent braid or add a glossy accessory.

CLOUD NINE The New Slim Iron, £169

Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray, £21, Look Fantastic

Nineties blow dry

The bouncy blow dry has long been a style favourite, working best on short to mid-length hair. “We’re seeing short hair coming back in with stronger outlines,” says Haug. “Gorgeous bouncy blow dries that showcase healthy, shiny hair are trending, think Nineties supermodel-style glamour.”

“Bombshell blowouts are an absolute classic and 16Arlington’s London Fashion Week looks in particular were divine,” says Marie Nieuwoudt, CLOUD NINE group educator.

The voluminous style is inspired by hope, a sense of rising up and defying hardship, says London Fashion Week stylist Gina Conway. “I am noticing the trends to be ‘anti-gravity’ – think volume, fun and nostalgia.”

To recreated this look, Conway suggests:

1. Blow-dry your hair using a round brush, pulling sections up and out for maximum volume.2. Use volumising mousse or spray to enhance the fullness.3. Create soft waves at the ends by using large rollers or a wide-barrel curling iron.4. Finish with a light hairspray to keep the bounce intact while maintaining movement.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Super Lift Root Boost Spray, £26, Space NK

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush (43mm), £35

ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong, £120.48, John Lewis & Partners

Bangs

A style that everyone has toyed with in their life – and often the root of a style meltdown – celebrity stylist, Gustav Fouche, says “Bangs provide an easy way to refresh your look, taking inspiration from styles seen in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ or on celebrities like J.Lo.”

“Clip-in bangs are also becoming popular, offering flexibility without a long-term commitment,” says Fouche. “This season, there is a shift away from curly hair toward a more polished, glossy, and expensive-looking finish.”

Fouche declares anyone can suit bangs – but the type of bangs depend on your face shape. If you have a rounded face, like Kirsten Dunst or Emma Stone, opt for side-swept bangs to add length and create a more angular effect.

If you’re heart-shaped, like Jennifer Lopez or Florence Pugh, opt for curtain bangs, as they balance out a wider forehead while drawing attention to the cheekbones.

Finally, for those with square faces, like Sydney Sweeney or Angelina Jolie, wispy bangs soften strong jawlines, while oval faces can pull off almost any type – from blunt to layered.

Hair by Sam McKnight Easy Up-Do Texture Spray, £27, Space NK