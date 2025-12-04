What to wear for New Year’s Eve – whether you’re going out or staying in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Big bows were the standout festive trend of 2024, but for 2025 it’s all about fabrics.

As sheer is one of the leading trends; mesh, velvet and silk are taking the front seat this season.

New Year’s Eve dressing tends to fall into two camps: the people who plan their outfit weeks in advance and the people who give up, grab whatever sparkles and hope for the best.

But for 2025, stylists say there are some easy staple trends to have on your radar to make your outfit stand out, whether you’re raising champagne in a crowded bar or curled up on the sofa with a film.

So, stylists break down the most relevant, wearable ways to dress for the arrival of 2026.

1. Melting metallics

The biggest shift that image consultant and personal stylist, Oriona Robb, is seeing is towards what she calls “easy-to-wear glamour.”

Rather than novelty sparkle or one-night outfits, the emphasis is on pieces that feel celebratory while still being rooted in timeless tailoring.

“These are pieces that feel celebratory but are grounded in easy-to-wear style with beautiful craftsmanship and longevity,” she says. “Textures do most of the talking this year: liquid golds, pewter, brushed silvers, soft metallic knits and satin-gloss finishes.”

The key difference for 2025 is subtlety. “Metallic accents […] are everywhere but worn in a more refined way, ” Robb explains.

“Shimmer without the shine […] a knitted metallic dress, a skirt that catches the light only when you move or sculptural jewellery with fluid, organic lines.”

She says tailoring will mirror the fluid, liquid quality of metallics, with organic draping anchoring the looks.

Jigsaw Molten Stud Earring, £24 (was £35)

M&S Cotton Rich Sparkly Ribbed Top, £11.20 (was £16)

Monki High Waisted Wide Leg Satin Trousers, £35.99, Weekday

2. Luxe loungewear

For anyone staying in – whether you’re over hosting or simply revelling in the slowness of ‘Betwixtmas’ – Robb says the biggest trend is elevated comfort.

“Luxurious fabrics make all the difference,” she explains, “we’re seeing cashmere lounge sets, ribbed knit dresses, silk-blend trousers and plush velvet wraps that can transform a relaxed evening into something that still feels more celebratory.”

The trick is adding one small detail that she calls her signature NYE-at-home formula. “I always recommend incorporating a single ‘festive lift’ – perhaps a velvet slipper, a glossy lip or a pair of earrings.”

It’s effortless, cool, yet somehow glamorous, even if you have nowhere to go.

Ottoman Hands Lorena Gold Statement Stud Earrings, £69

H&M Cable-Knit Polo Jumper, £32.99

H&M Cable-Knit Trousers, £32.99

3. Slinky sartorial

Personal stylist to the stars Deborah Sheridan-Taylor says this year there’s a huge resurgence in “slinky, louche” tailoring. For New Year’s, she recommends opting for pieces that feel fluid, body-inclusive and endlessly re-wearable.

“The chic, slinky, louche approach to festive dressing is having a moment […] an [easy outfit formula] is an elevated tailored trouser suit paired with a draped silk blouse and rhinestone ear-cuff,” she says.

What’s interesting is how this feels dressed-up without tipping into a sparkly, festive caricature. Satin-trimmed suiting has replaced sequins, says Sheridan-Taylor. A “white crushed velvet” turtleneck-and-trouser set offers maximum impact with minimum effort, she explains.

Zara ZW Collection Satin Cape Shirt, £59.99

Zara ZW Collection Wide-Leg Satin Trousers, £49.99

4. Sheer showstoppers

You may think sheer and mesh is a relic from Nineties clubs, but they’re no longer reserved for party-set 20-somethings.

“Silks, duchess satins, sheer chiffon, sumptuous velvet,” are huge for all age groups this season, says Sheridan-Taylor.

If you’re apprehensive about going all out on the sheer front, incorporate it into your shoes or outer layers, or even with sheer panelled accents to nod to the trend without committing to anything too revealing.

M&S Flock Fitted Mesh Top, £26

River Island Red Embellished Mesh Slingback Pumps, £29 (was £39)

5. Perfecting your NYE formula

Robb has a simple system she returns to every year: “I always choose a luminous fabric, a tailored layer and one standout accessory.”

Be that a silk skirt, blazer and earrings or a shimmering blouse, tailored trousers and pendant necklace – it works everywhere from formal dinners to living-room celebrations.

Sheridan-Taylor’s fail-safe formula is more maximalist from the waist up: “Start with a pair of vintage distressed jeans […] nobody is really looking at you from the waist down.” It is then the top does all the work: “jewel-encrusted embroidery, mega shoulders, sequins, lamé […] choose your favourite decade and have fun.”

If you prefer to go more casual with your outfit, she suggests a “vintage floor-length silk cape” as the ultimate NYE flourish, transforming the most familiar outfit into something striking.