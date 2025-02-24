Hair crimping is back – how to make the most of the early noughties trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At London Fashion Week, Chet Lo revived a hairstyle synonymous with the Y2K era: crimping.

In a departure from the prevailing natural hair trends, the Asian-American designer embraced a nostalgic aesthetic for his autumn/winter 2025 collection.

Known for his bold, textural designs, Lo collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Anna Cofone and Authentic Beauty Concept to achieve the distinctive Noughties look. Models sported a striking combination of pin-straight hair interspersed with uniformly crimped sections, a hallmark of the early 2000s.

Cofone explained the inspiration behind the hairstyle: "The inspiration for today’s look is very much a continuation of patterns and panels," she said. "We wanted to mimic the patterns in Chet’s clothes, so we’ve got these cool, crimped panels appearing at the back of the model’s hair and on some of the sides."

To achieve the desired sleek and shiny finish reminiscent of the era, Cofone utilized Authentic Beauty Concept's hair balms and glow serums. These products helped to tame flyaways and create the signature Y2K shine.

open image in gallery Eighties quiffs and style details have dominated this season's runways ( Jack Eames/PA )

While the smooth, glossy hairstyles evoke the early Noughties, the crimping itself also recalls trends from the 1980s, a decade that has seen a resurgence on this season's runways.

“I think it’s great that it’s got this reference to the Eighties,” says Cofone. “Do I think [crimping] is going to come back? I think people can definitely play with crimps and see what shape they get – for sure.”

The nostalgic crimped hair was the perfect accessory for the low-rise skirts and asymmetric tops that flooded this season’s runway – ushering the return of early 2000s fashion – much to Gen Z’s happiness.