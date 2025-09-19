Best autumn nail trends to try, according to a nail artist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s that time of year to start shifting your spring manicure to something more autumnal.

After a season of minimal butter yellows and ballet pinks, autumn 2025 is darker, shinier and far more experimental. After all, the shorter, darker days offer the perfect excuse for warmer, earthier hues.

But the classic reds and chocolate browns don’t exactly feel revolutionary for your autumn set. So what are the trends to try this year that are cool takes on the classics?

From twists on toasty brown to mixing metallics, a nail artist shares the best nail trends to try this season.

Organza nails

Trend cycles move fast, but few shifts have been as visible as the one from last year’s glazed-donut sheen to this autumn’s ‘organza nails’.

A step down from sharp, glossy chrome; organza nails offer a semi-translucent sheen that catches the light for a subtle yet striking shimmer.

“Hailey Bieber has had the biggest influence this year – her glazed donut chrome nails were everywhere in 2024, and now in 2025 that look has matured into subtle metallic overlays in colours like emerald green, cherry red and black,” explains Paint Nails London’s resident nail artist Daria Botsiuk.

“It’s the evolution of her look that’s shaping salon requests right now.”

It’s not just celebs sporting the trend. “On the runway, designers like Bottega Veneta and Prada leaned into clean, nude nails with minimal detail – and that’s pushed negative-space designs and sheer, glossy nudes into trend territory,” says Botsiuk.

Glitterbels My Little Unicorn Chrome Powder, £8.95 (was £11.99)

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Satin Chrome Nail Polish Topcoat in Gilded Galaxy, £8.99, Boots

Toasted tortoiseshell

Gone is the flat burgundy of autumns past. This year’s shades feel richer, more tactile, almost edible.

“This autumn, it’s all about depth and mood,” says Botsiuk.

Pantone’s colour of the year mocha mousse is the standout at nail bars – “it feels luxe and elegant, especially in a glossy finish,” says Botsiuk, “but it’s also being reimagined in tortoiseshell designs with layered caramel and black tones.”

If you’re not willing to spend too long in the nail bar, there’s a simpler take on the trend you can try.

“Nude and natural tones are still key, but they’ve shifted warmer – creamy beige, latte and milky caramel bases with pearl or chrome overlays,” says Botsiuk.

Holy Grail Nail Tortoiseshell Soft Gel Press Ons (Short Oval), £17.99

Nailberry Taupe La Nail Lacquer, £17

Short, square nails

It’s not just colour that drives nail trends – shape and length are integral in making a manicure look fresh or dated.

“The square nail is the shape of the season,” says Botsiuk, “very Nineties, very Y2K-inspired, and perfect for French tips, which are dominating right now.”

Minimalist short squares sit alongside the return of long, detailed sets. “Short nails are absolutely still in – the chic, short square in a deep autumnal shade like burgundy, black, or moss green is one of the most requested looks in the salon right now,” Botsiuk explains.

“It’s practical but stylish and works perfectly for people who want a polished, wearable manicure.”

Overall, Botsiuk sees the trend “leaning towards sharper, more structured shapes rather than ultra-round or stiletto.” So expect to see angular, square nails coming back in full force.

Margaret Dabbs Crystal Nail File, £16

Negative space nail art

In a season of extremes, the most interesting nail art is also the most adaptable. Botsiuk pinpoints the nail art defining autumn to be French tips.

“Negative-space French tips are huge, where metallic or chrome shimmer outlines the tip against a bare base,” Botsiuk explains.

“Polka dots are another wearable option,” she says, “done minimally on tips or as an accent nail in earthy tones like brown, green, or red, they add a playful twist without feeling over the top.”

For those who prefer subtle details, “minimalist nail art like fine metallic lines, aura shading in darker colours, or a single pearl embellishment makes nails feel cool without being too bold.”

Gelish Chrome Stix in Silver Holographic, £6.99, Sally Beauty

Orchard palette

Apple crumble is the pudding of the season – and this autumn our nails are taking inspiration from the orchard.

“Green is huge, ranging from earthy moss to vibrant apple greens with metallic or chrome twists,” says Botsiuk. “It feels fresh and seasonal, while also standing out from the classic autumn burgundy.

Snow White apple red is another defining shade that’s back for autumn/winter. “It’s bold, festive, and universally flattering, perfect for short chic squares or long statement nails.”

Manicurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Artichoke, £14

OPI Nail Lacquer Polish in Got the Blues for Red, £14.90, John Lewis