How to find the perfect nude lipstick for every skin tone

Finding the perfect nude lipstick is no small feat. It’s the holy grail of everyone’s make-up bag, and can make a look go from pared-back to perfectly polished.

Whether you reach for a deep matte like Zendaya, a satin finish like Hailey Bieber or a corally nude like Nicole Kidman – the formula, shade and staying power require a lot of thought when finding the perfect nude.

So, to demystify the process, celebrity make-up maestros share their top tips for finding your perfect nude lipstick.

How to find your skin’s undertone

The first step when finding your perfect nude is to determine your skin’s undertone.

If you have cool undertones, this will be evident through bluish or purple veins. Oriflame‘s make-up artist and trainer Natalia Trepashko recommends colder pinks like mauve or berry.

“Avoid overly yellow or orange tones as they can clash,” she says.

Those with warm undertones, who have golden or peachy hues with green veins, should look for peach, caramel or brownish nudes.

If you’re neutral, you’re in luck, as it means the world’s your oyster when it comes to nude lips.

“If you’re neutral, veins are not distinctly green or blue,” says Trepashko. “You have more flexibility, and both cool and warm nudes can work – most likely taupe or beige is good on you.”

If you still can’t tell – it’s best to do a swatch of each in person.

“It’s always wise to swatch a few nude lipsticks side by side first before trying any one,” says BBC Glow Up judge and MAC Cosmetics director of make-up artistry, Dominic Skinner. “Then try on the one that has the same undertone as yourself to see if it fits.”

The perfect nude for darker skin tones

The deeper your skin tone, the trickier it may be to find the perfect nude, as some shades are more likely to wash you out.

“Don’t be afraid to go richer and deeper,” says Skinner. “Some plums, berries and copper-toned lip colours can compliment deeper skin tones.”

Opting for nudes that lean into more brown than pink undertones can better compliment your skin tone – but personal preference is key – so don’t be afraid to experiment.

MAC Cosmetics Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Can’t Dull My Shine, £20 (was £25)

Oriflame Colour Unlimited Ultra Fix Liquid Lipstick in Spicy Nude, £13

Matte, satin or gloss?

The finish of a nude lip depends on the look you’re wanting to go for.

“Matte is for bold, statement make-up; satin is for a more balanced, classy vibe; and gloss adds youthful freshness,” says Trepashko.

If you’re looking for a look that will carry you through from day-to-night, Skinner recommends a satin finish.

“Nudes look great in any finish but personally I love a satin finish – not too shiny and not too matte.”

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur in Pillow Talk Blur, £29

MAC Cosmetics MACximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Modesty, £25

Morphe Soulmatte Velvet Lip Mousse in Whipped, £12, Look Fantastic

Balancing a nude lip with the rest of your make-up

It may sounds ridiculous – because isn’t a nude lip supposed to match any make-up look?

That’s where you’re wrong. Balancing your eye and cheek colour to your lip plays a huge part in ensuring a flattering nude look.

“Choose a nude lipstick close to your natural lip colour to avoid competing with strong eye or cheek looks,” says Trepashko.

Skinner suggests working backwards. “Start with the bold feature first, whether it’s your eyes or cheeks. This helps you gauge how nude the lip should be.

“You might need to add an additional lip liner to the look to help make the lips stand out, without drawing attention away from the bolder eye or cheek.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Cool Brown, £9 (was £18), Space NK

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

“The biggest mistake is thinking nude equals pale,” says Skinner. “Nude isn’t about matching your skin colour; it’s about creating harmony.”

Like Skinner, Trepashko warns against going too light when choosing a nude. “The best nude matches your own lip colour,” she says. “Always exfoliate and moisturise beforehand, and don’t forget a matching lip liner for definition.”

But make sure the lip liner isn’t too dark, as professional make-up artist and founder of Ayu Cosmetics Suzie O’Neill says, “Ensure that your lip liner is the same shade as lipstick or one shade darker.

“You do not want your lipstick coming off and being left with a dark outline with no lipstick! Take a look at your lip conditions too – choosing a matte lipstick will dry out lips that are already dry.”

And don’t forget about the weather, as Skinner notes, “Your skin tone and undertone can change in different seasons, so you should consider changing your nude lip colour.

“You might need something more warmer in summer to compliment your tan or something cooler in winter to match the cooler light we get in winter.”

COSRX Full Fit Honey Sugar Lip Scrub, £16.50 (was £22), Look Fantastic