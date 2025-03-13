How to style the neck scarf trend this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As spring rapidly approaches, nothing says effortless chic quite like a silk neck scarf.

From adding a pop of colour to laid-back daytime outfits to elevating elegant evening attire, fashion-forward celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hailey Bieber have all been snapped rocking this versatile accessory.

“Neck scarves have always been a hallmark of timeless elegance,” says fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. “Whether tied effortlessly around the neck or draped over a designer bag, a scarf adds a touch of quiet luxury to any outfit.”

And silk pastel-coloured or monogram-print neck scarves are set to be all the rage this spring.

“This spring, silk remains the ultimate choice for its lightweight feel and natural sheen, though cotton and linen scarves are also gaining popularity for a more relaxed, breathable effect,” says Robb. “In terms of design, soft pastels such as baby blue, blush pink, and lavender bring a fresh seasonal glow, while floral and botanical prints nod to the beauty of nature.

“Classic monograms and logo prints also continue to hold their place, offering a refined, heritage-inspired touch that never goes out of style.”

So, here are 5 stunning ways to style a neck scarf this spring…

1. French neck tie

A neck scarf is a classic staple in any stylish Parisian wardrobe.

“One of the easiest and most elegant ways to wear a scarf is the French neck tie,” says Robb. “Simply fold the scarf into a triangle, roll it up, and knot it neatly around the neck for a polished yet effortless look.”

Styling it with timeless basics allows the scarf – whether featuring a splash of colour or a striking print – to take centre stage.

“This style pairs beautifully with a crisp white shirt and high-waisted denim, embodying that Parisian nonchalance,” says Robb.

Cotton Traders Oxford Shirt White, £32

2. Old money headscarfIconic figures like Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy were the pioneers of the old money headscarf trend, but more recently Gen Z pop stars, including Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish, have also embraced this look, showing that this trend is here to stay.

“Wrapping the scarf around the head and tying it under the chin or at the nape creates an instantly sophisticated aesthetic, especially when paired with oversized sunglasses and a structured handbag,” recommends Robb.

Accessorize Oversized Square Sunglasses Black, £16

This tip instantly makes any ensemble look more expensive.

3. As a shawl

When a light breeze in spring calls for just a bit more coverage, fold a big square silk scarf into a triangle, place it on your shoulders with the pointy end at your back and loosely tie it at the front.

Style this with a flowy maxi dress to make your evening looks even more luxurious.

4. Around your hair

Add some flair to your hairstyle by securing a patterned silk scarf to your ponytail, or wear it as a bandana with your hair down.

“For a more laid-back vibe, the relaxed bandana style is perfect,” says Robb. “Folding a scarf into a triangle and tying it around the head brings a vintage, bohemian feel that works well for beach days or weekend escapes.”

5. Around a baseball cap

Hailey Bieber gave a masterclass in cool by sharing a photo of herself wearing a leopard print scarf tied around a red baseball cap.

To recreate this It Girl look, simply fold the scarf into a long, narrow strip, wrap it around the base of the cap, and tie the ends in a knot or bow, adjusting for the perfect fit and vibe.

M&S Pure Cotton Denim Baseball Cap, £12.50

Here are a few scarf options that will add an extra layer of elegance to any outfit…

Fable England Deco Blooms Candy Stripe Square Scarf, £28

Busby & Fox Jasmine Satin Multi-use Scarf White, £22

Accessorize AW24 Leopard Satin Square, £14

Monsoon Louisa Floral Silk Square Scarf, £25