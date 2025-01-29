Valentino’s dizzying display rocks the boat at Paris haute couture week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valentino presented a dizzying display at Paris haute couture week, fusing the past and present in theatrical, ostentatious designs.

As the most hotly anticipated show of the week, Valentino’s spring/summer 2025 show was Alessandro Michele’s debut couture outing at the Italian fashion house.

The collection was titled Vertigineux, meaning dizzy, which Michele certainly delivered, in the form of flashing lights, clashing colours and striking silhouettes.

Joining as creative director in April 2024, Michele came from Gucci, where he had been at the helm since 2015.

While at Gucci, Michele introduced the now archetypal bamboo handles and became famed for his maximalist aesthetic.

He reshaped the brand with his magpie taste for vintage bohemia, and his tenure became known as Gucci’s Renaissance.

It is then no surprise that haute couture onlookers were eager to see what he would muster from the rich tapestry of Valentino’s archive this week.

In signature style, Michele served up an eclectic smorgasbord of 48 looks combining both old and new.

Gowns ranged from harlequin printed Renaissance court gowns to sultry Nineties V necks adorned with wide 19th century style skirts.

As eccentric and extraordinary as anything he did for Gucci, but with an exquisite femininity that can only be Valentino; Michele presented frills, bows and capacious silhouettes juxtaposed against a digital backdrop, while Prokofiev’s Dance Of The Knights boomed through the speakers.

It was with excitement that Valentino served up a colourful display, as fashion seems to have fallen into a quiet luxury funk, Michele’s maximal, more-is-better approach boosted the mood of haute couture show-goers.

The refined femininity of Valentino was set off by Michele’s quintessential quirk for layering juxtaposing shapes, styles and fabrics.

“They want to keep and preserve the flame forever,” Michele said of Valentino’s culture.

“I’m going to be one of the people that try to manage the flame. But I’m going to be just one.

“The flame is the thing that you must keep alive.”