Wimbledon court fashion throughout the years

As the Wimbledon Championships return once again, the iconic tournament brings more than just tennis.

Since 1877, the British Grand Slam has been serving up style and sport with its strict all-white dress code.

Here’s a look back at 100 years of Wimbledon court fashion – from tailored trousers to high-tech kit.

Twenties

The Twenties marked the beginning of modern sportswear.

Suzanne Lenglen, a French tennis prodigy and six-time Wimbledon singles champion, revolutionised not only how women played the game, but also how they dressed.

At a time when most female players competed in restrictive ankle-length dresses, long sleeves and even corsets, Lenglen’s signature look featured a knee-length pleated skirt, sleeveless blouse and a bandeau headband to hold back her bobbed hair – an ensemble that shocked traditionalists but set a new precedent for women’s athletic wear.

On the men’s side, René Lacoste, also French and a multiple-time Grand Slam champion, was equally influential.

Traditionally, male players wore long-sleeved, buttoned-up shirts, flannel trousers and even ties.

Lacoste introduced a short-sleeved, piqué cotton shirt with a soft collar that could be flipped up to protect the neck from the sun – later to become known as the polo top.

Lacoste stitched the emblem of a crocodile onto his shirts – referencing his nickname “the crocodile” for his tenacity on court – which would later become the logo of his eponymous label founded in 1933.

Thirties

Come the Thirties, Wimbledon court fashion shifted toward sleeker, more functional attire, with style becoming an extension of athletic performance.

On the men’s side, Fred Perry – one of Britain’s greatest tennis champions –emerged as both a tennis legend and a style icon.

During his run of three consecutive Wimbledon titles from 1934 to 1936, Perry moved away from the heavy, layered looks of previous decades, favouring lighter-weight polos and clean-cut trousers.

Though his signature laurel wreath polo wouldn’t debut until the Fifties, his clean, fuss-free aesthetic laid the groundwork for modern sports fashion.

Fifties

This was an era that defined post-war modernisation in tennis style.

For men, athletes swapped tailored trousers for short shorts, which allowed greater ease of movement and reflected a wider cultural shift toward more casual court dressing.

Women’s fashion on the court also evolved, hemlines were shortened and skirts were swapped for more practical dresses.

Cinched waists and pleated skirts maintained elegance while allowing for agility, and many players any incorporated subtle design flourishes – like Peter Pan collars or delicate piping – while still adhering to the tournament’s famously strict dress code.

Sixties

While the all-white dress code remained firmly in place, Sixties’ silhouettes began to modernise, moving away from the ultra-feminine shapes of the Fifties.

Women’s hemlines inched higher, cuts grew more streamlined and materials like synthetic blends began to replace heavier natural fabrics, allowing for better movement and comfort on court.

British tennis player Angela Buxton, who had made her mark in the early Fifties by winning the Wimbledon women’s doubles title alongside Althea Gibson, embodied a practical elegance in her kit.

Her dresses were often sleeveless or cap-sleeved, with cleaner lines and less decorative detail than previous years, paving a style that would continue to the present day.

Seventies

The Seventies reflected the social and cultural shifts of the era – freer silhouettes and bolder style statements began to trickle onto the Wimbledon courts.

American player Billie Jean King, already an established champion, played a pivotal role in this evolution, both on and off the court.

King’s looks balanced function with a quiet defiance of convention. Still bound by the all-white dress code, she opted for tennis dresses that were more streamlined with subtle style flares, such as flower power embroidery or lace.

Her iconic round glasses also became a signature, bringing personality onto the court. King’s look helped shape a new standard of tennis fashion – one that embraced both power and personality.

Eighties

The Eighties saw tennis wear become more performance-oriented, and while the all-white dress code remained, players began to incorporate colour.

In 1980, Sue Barker’s look epitomised the late-Seventies-to-early-Eighties crossover, with classic white tennis dresses featuring pleats, polos and pops of pink.

Her outfits were clean and conventional with a hint of preppy-ness.

By 1981, American player John McEnroe brought a more relaxed, rebellious energy to the court. While still in white, his trademark headband, tousled hair and loosely fitted polos gave a new edge to the men’s game.

Often seen in Nike, McEnroe’s outfits hinted at the growing influence of sports brands in tennis, and his attitude added a cool, anti-establishment feel to the traditional whites.

When German player Steffi Graf stormed Wimbledon in 1988, she did so in classic Eighties prints, favouring Adidas year after year.

Nineties

By the Nineties, Steffi Graf continued to champion a classic retro aesthetic, with maximalist Eighties prints emblazoned on her white Adidas kit – as captured in her 1993 win.

The Nineties also saw the arrival of the Williams sisters.

In 1999, Venus Williams brought an unapologetic flair to Wimbledon whites: from asymmetrical cuts to beaded braids, she injected individuality and cultural identity into the sport’s historically rigid aesthetic.

Colour was no longer a way of subverting the strict dress code, but shape, cut-outs and confidence set the stage for Wimbledon style of the 2000s.

2000s

In the 2000s, American sisters Venus and Serena Williams transformed the sport’s sartorial landscape.

Venus, already a trailblazer by the late Nineties, continued to push the boundaries with unexpected design details and asymmetric cuts.

Her outfits, often designed in collaboration with major sportswear brands and later, her own label EleVen, balanced creativity with high performance.

Serena, meanwhile, became synonymous with her bold style both on and off the court.

Her 2008 look – a pristine white Nike trench coat worn during warm-up – was both iconic and symbolic, a nod to the British grounds and a new take on sporting fashion.

By the 2010s, Wimbledon’s court fashion became even more theatrical, embracing almost a business-casual look that mimicked the trends of the time.

Serena Williams, never one to shy away from a bold style moment, brought unexpected flair in 2010 by pairing her fitted tennis dress with a white cropped shrug.

Her dresses during this time often featured peplums and frills that mirrored the trends of the decade.

Similarly, Russian player Maria Sharapova’s Wimbledon looks also leaned into the trend, once wearing a tailored shirt and shorts co-ord by Nike.

The players’ wardrobes became as much a part of the conversation as their tennis – sparking headlines, brand collaborations and a new kind of relationship between sports stars and fashion houses.

2020s

By the late 2010s and early 2020s, Wimbledon fashion took a turn toward ‘quiet luxury’, where clean lines and understated elegance defined the look of the modern tennis elite.

The emphasis shifted from flashy silhouettes to thoughtful detailing, with rising stars like Britain’s Emma Raducanu and America’s Coco Gauff exemplifying this evolution.

In 2024, both players brought fresh interpretations of classic tennis attire. Raducanu stepped onto Centre Court in a sleek, tailored Nike dress with a softly structured skirt and subtle cut-outs.

Off the court, Raducanu has become a fixture in the fashion world, signing major campaigns with Dior and Tiffany & Co., and regularly wearing high-end jewellery on the court – leading to the popularity of the tennis bracelet.

Meanwhile Coco Gauff continued her partnership with New Balance by wearing a the brand throughout her time at Wimbledon last year.

Off the court, Gauff is known for championing individuality, often mixing sportswear with street style.

Together, Raducanu and Gauff represent the generational shift tennis fashion is taking by being brand conscious on the court for their career off it – proving that Wimbledon is as much about style as it is about the sport itself.