The Oasis reunion might not be happening at Glastonbury, but the rock band’s famous aesthetic is well and truly alive at Worthy Farm – almost as ubiquitous as an unsolicited singalong to “Wonderwall” at the campsite around 3am.

Few festival trends have proven as stubborn as the bucket hat and now, with Noel and Liam Gallagher preparing to reunite on tour next week, Glastonbury-goers are out in force sporting said hats along with camo pants, gore-tex trainers and Adidas galore. No parkas, though – apparently this is overkill (even if Liam Gallagher has in the past been spotted wearing them in the scorching Spanish sun). We’re calling it Oasis-core.

As the band’s merch stores start to pop up across the UK, flogging everything from football shirts to shot glasses, sales of Oasis-inspired products have also surged by 150 per cent. Searches for bucket hats are up 275 per cent, suggesting that they’ve somehow transcended from somewhat naff sartorial staple to a must-have when incorporated into an Oasis-inspired outfit. Far from fashion victims – most fans sporting bucket hats this year look more like Hackney hipsters.

It’s all a tad ironic considering Oasis were initially rumoured to be making their big comeback at Glastonbury. Cue major disappointment when it was revealed this wouldn’t be the case, but it also explains why the Oasis-Glastonbury fan crossover is rather high. It probably helps that they’ve already headlined several times – their 1995 set on the Pyramid is still widely considered one of the best in the festival’s history. The jackets the Gallaghers wore then (Liam in a parka; Noel in a duffle) became integral to their identity as a band, and arguably still are to this day.

Onto Glastonbury’s muddy fields. Branded merch aside, the Oasis look is one that has always been popular among a certain set of east London-dwelling, natural wine-drinking, roll-up smoking set. It’s normcore, really, which came to the fore a few years ago – check out the Instagram account @realhousewivesofclapton for frequent satirisations of this look.

This summer, though, it seems to have gone mainstream by way of a cornucopia of Oasis-adjacent items. Beyond the bucket hats (seen this weekend in a variety of animal prints and eye-popping colours), there are also oversized vintage football shirts, strappy sports tops, cycling shorts, retro parkas, baggy trousers, cargo shorts, tiny sunglasses, and sporty trainers, like the black Salomon ones with the rainbow-coloured tongue we’ve seen on literally everyone.

open image in gallery Oasis-core: Fans at Glastonbury Festival rocking the bucket hats and sports shirts ( WireImage )

“I don’t have tickets for Oasis but money-wise it was either Glasto or Oasis this year,” Will, 32, from Rhode Island told The Independent. “Bucket hats are very practical in the sun for having shade with you at all times, but let’s be honest they’re also a little bit funny. I don’t think they’re supposed to actually look good, but at Glastonbury it’s fun to look a little bit ridiculous, that’s kinda the vibe.”

Frederick, 29, from Bristol, remarked: “It’s a hungover fit really, you just chuck whatever you find on.” Of the stubborn refusal of bucket hats to die, he added: “It’s not really a fashion thing, it keeps the sun off your face. It’s more practical. we don’t really use sunscreen that much, let’s face it. We pack light.”

Asked whether men put much thought into their fashion choices at music festivals, he responded: “Maybe football shirts. And Adidas just released their range with Oasis... Adidas in general is just so influential right now to be fair.”

open image in gallery Mia Regan offered her own take on the Oasis look at Glastonbury this year ( Getty )

If any more evidence was needed that Oasis-core is thriving at Glastonbury 2025, an actual Gallagher is strolling around sporting just that: Lennon Gallagher, the 25-year-old son of Liam, at a pre-Glastonbury party held with Barbour at the nearby hotel, The Pig Near Bath. Dressed in a dusty blue Barbour jacket paired with white combat trousers, a khaki shoulder bag, red baseball cap and slim black shades, the model was the spit of his musician father.

Similarly Oasis-coded is actor Charlie Rowe, photographed making his way around the fields in fisherman garb complete with a waistcoat, bucket hat and ankle wellies. He also had a similar shoulder bag.

Of course, the Oasis look is unisex, and you can roll with it with or without a bucket hat. For versatility on the trend, look to model Mia Reagan who is clocked walking through the site in a pair of loose, long camo shorts paired with Burberry ankle wellies, a purple strappy bra top and the signature shoulder bag that looks like it had been tied to the side of her trousers. It might not carry the same specific Oasis items as some of the other outfits we’ve seen, but it’s very much tapping into the same vibe: relaxed, tomboyish, inherently Nineties.

open image in gallery Charlie Rowe rocks the Oasis-core look at Glastonbury 2025 ( Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty )

So if you want to get with the times at Glastonbury this year, all you really need is one of your dad’s old football shirts, a pair of baggy shorts or trousers and, of course, the oh-so important bucket hat, which apparently really does live forever.