Giorgio Armani turns 91 this week – but it’s clear he still rules the runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even from his sofa in Milan, Giorgio Armani proved he’s still the boss of effortless elegance.

Just days away from turning 91, it has been widely reported that the legendary designer missed his first ever Armani Privé show in Paris due to doctor’s orders – but his signature touch was felt in every sequin, silhouette and stitch.

Tuning in via video link, he gave the green light on everything from make-up looks to the model line-up for his autumn/winter 2025/6 show.

“Even though I wasn’t in Paris, I oversaw every aspect of the show remotely,” he said. That’s dedication – and a reminder that you don’t get to 20 years of Armani Privé without a little (or a lot of) obsession.

This latest haute couture collection, titled Noir Séduisant, celebrated two major milestones: 20 years of Armani Privé and the designer’s own unshakable legacy.

This season, everything was dipped in Armani’s favourite colour: black. Not just any black, but luxe, velvety, light-catching black.

Trousers were high-waisted and tailored within an inch of their life, paired with cropped, sculptural jackets that added drama without fuss.

Sparkle came via sequins, crystal studs and delicate floral appliqués – just enough to catch the light but never overdo it.

Flecks of rich ultramarines peppered the deep black ensembles, and alongside the sequins, Armani incorporated feathers – leaning into the maximalist trend that’s pervading haute couture week.

The standout, in true Armani fashion, was the eveningwear. He once again showed that it doesn’t have to scream to be seen.

While many designers chase trends, Armani sticks to what he knows best. His timeless, structured, “less is more” aesthetic feels especially relevant now, in a world that’s rediscovering the beauty of looking pulled-together.

This wasn’t just a couture show; it was a masterclass in staying true to your vision.

Armani himself put it best: “If I’ve come this far, it’s thanks to the iron focus and obsessive attention with which I manage everything. And that hasn’t changed.”

After two decades of Privé and nearly 91 years of redefining elegance, Giorgio Armani is still showing the fashion world how it’s done.