Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

The Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at 91, passing away at home, the fashion house has said.

Famed for his minimalist yet luxurious aesthetic, for the first time, Armani had missed Milan Fashion Week in June earlier this year, citing an undisclosed condition.

He had planned a major event to celebrate 50 years of his signature fashion house during this month’s Milan Fashion Week.

Armani put Italian ready-to-wear on the international map in the late Seventies, beginning with an unlined jacket, simple trousers and a muted, urban palette.

This instantly recognisable, relaxed silhouette would become the cornerstone of a fashion empire spanning half a century. Most notably, actress Cate Blanchett’s black plunging Armani Privé gown at the Venice Film Festival last month was an exemplary moment of the designer’s work on the red carpet.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” a statement read.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

Over a career that spanned nearly six decades, Armani built one of the most successful and recognisable fashion empires in the world – all while maintaining creative control and staying true to his refined, timeless aesthetic.

Born in Piacenza, northern Italy, in 1934, Armani initially studied medicine before a shift into fashion in the Sixties, where he began designing menswear for Nino Cerruti. In 1975, alongside his partner Sergio Galeotti, he launched his own label – a brand that would come to symbolise sleek, modern luxury for both men and women.

His revolutionary approach softened the rigid tailoring of the time, introducing fluid silhouettes, muted colour palettes and a sense of effortless polish that felt fresh and liberating. This quiet reinvention of power dressing gained global attention in 1980 when he dressed Richard Gere in American Gigolo, a cultural moment that cemented Armani as a household name.

He was one of the earliest designers to embrace the idea of a fully realised lifestyle brand, expanding his empire to include diffusion lines such as Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange, as well as fragrances, homeware, and even luxury hotels. Unlike many of his peers, Armani retained independent ownership of his business throughout his life – a rare and impressive achievement in the age of fashion conglomerates.

Armani’s contributions to red-carpet fashion are legendary. In 2005, he launched his haute couture line, Armani Privé, dressing stars like Lily Collins, Beyoncé, and Julia Roberts in his sculptural gowns and elegant eveningwear.

His Privé shows in Paris became a fixture of the couture calendar, celebrated for their restraint, precision and cinematic beauty.

Even in his later years, Armani remained fully immersed in the creative process. At his final couture show in Paris, titled Noir Séduisant in July 2025, he directed proceedings remotely from Milan due to a short illness – a decision that only underscored his unwavering control and dedication. “Everything you’ll see was done under my direction and has my full approval,” he said at the time.

Throughout his career, Armani also wasn’t afraid to speak his mind – sometimes stirring conversation.

In 2015, he made headlines for remarks about how gay men dress, which drew criticism and later clarification. In 2009, his company reached a financial settlement with Italian tax authorities regarding offshore subsidiaries, though no wrongdoing was admitted and no charges were filed.

Nonetheless, his reputation as a pillar of consistency and taste endured.

Armani was awarded the French Legion of Honour, the Italian Order of Merit for Labour, and numerous accolades recognising both his creative and philanthropic contributions. His name became shorthand for a certain kind of Italian luxury: refined, mature and unwavering in its commitment to craftsmanship.

At a time when fashion increasingly chases trends, Giorgio Armani stood as a reminder of the power of restraint. His influence lives on in every softly tailored blazer, every monochrome red-carpet moment, and every designer who believes that elegance doesn’t have to shout.

He is survived by his extended family, his long-serving team and one of the most respected fashion houses in the world.