Watch live: Armani’s Milan headquarters after Giorgio Armani dies aged 91
Watch a live view of the Armani headquarters in Milan on Friday (5 September) following the death of fashion designer Giorgio Armani.
The Italian billionaire died at the age of 91 at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday (4 September).
“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” his fashion house said.
“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”
The designer was seen as a pioneer in democratising fashion and was a champion of promoting the inclusion of healthy models in the industry.
He was the first designer to ban underweight models from the runway, following the death of Ana Carolina from anorexia nervosa in 2006.
Armani, who reimagined red carpet fashion during his career, had been planning a major event during Milan Fashion Week this month to mark 50 years of his company.
The fashion house announced that a funeral chamber will be set up at Milan's Armani Teatro for people to pay tribute to the designer this weekend.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments