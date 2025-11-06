Gillian Anderson on her style: ‘The Seventies might be my favourite decade’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, the red carpet leaned into Seventies silhouettes, disco glamour and luxe finishes.

Actress Gillian Anderson stepped out in a butter yellow gown by Stella McCartney with ruched sleeves and shoulder pads.

Anderson’s presence on a red carpet has long been associated with daring fashion.

In 2001, she wore a long-sleeve dress by Eduardo Lucero to the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party, accessorising the low-cut back with a mesh thong and sunglasses. She later donated the dress to charity for auction.

On the carpet, Anderson, 57, spoke about the relationship between fashion and performance – how clothing can shape a character or, at times, resist her.

“Probably Stella Gibson in The Fall,” she told PA Media, when asked about her favourite character wardrobe. That role, famously, was one of sharp sartorial blouses and cool tailoring.

But her latest project surprised even her. “I’ve just finished something for Channel 4 called Trespasses, set in the Seventies, and I play an active alcoholic.

“Her clothes were really – a lot of polyester, patterns, tunics, things I’d never in a million years wear myself.”

The character’s wardrobe, she said with a soft laugh, made her warm to the decade: “I think it might be my favourite [decade] now.”

It felt fitting. The evening’s looks suggested a collective leaning towards that era of glam: fluid, louche, lived-in and glamorous.

Actress and director Olivia Wilde, 41, wore a velvet Saint Laurent suit, adapted from the label’s famous “Le Smoking” tuxedo jacket that was launched in 1966 and became a symbol of female autonomy in the late Sixties and Seventies.

Also embracing the tailored trouser suit was actress Erin Doherty, 33, who sported a grey Louis Vuitton double breasted blazer and matching tailored trousers.

Some were more influenced by the glam of the Seventies, such as Lioness Chloe Kelly, 27, winner of Sportwoman of the Year, who embraced full glamour rarely afforded by sport.

“I love being able to show personality,” she said of her look. “It’s different from the pitch – I don’t always get to wear this so I had to bring it out tonight,” she laughed.

“I love a trackie, me, but I love to glam up and put my heels on.”

Kelly’s dress was bold, sculptural and risque with a low back and sheer crystal embroidery.

Spice girl Mel C, 51, who presented Kelly’s award, expressed a similar sentiment about evolving personal style.

“I always like to bring a sporty vibe into everything,” she said, nodding to a subtle athleticism in her look.

The singer wore a Kent and Curwen strapless tow piece with red-stripe detailing.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve become a lot more confident to wear different things, to play with more looks and styles.”

Another British icon Celia Imrie, 73, who recently starred in The Celebrity Traitors, was the epitome of elegance in a boat-necked black velvet gown and dazzling diamond cuffs.

Musician Jade, meanwhile, stood out in a one shoulder silk gown with a high rise slit. Her look was certainly a statement – much like the last year.

“This is definitely a standout moment,” she said, reflecting on being honoured as Musician of the Year. “It just kind of solidifies that sticking to my guns creatively is the right thing to do.”

She spoke, too, about Lily Allen’s new album, saying: “I’m a huge fan and she’s been very supportive of me as well, which is lovely.”

“But what I love the most is – as an old-time Lily Allen fan – she’s tapped back into who she was […] but the newer version […] she’s always got something to say and she says it well.”

Cheryl, 42, also sported silk but in a more muted manner.

The singer wore a padded shoulder long-sleeve lace gown with a silk neckline and skirt.

Elsewhere, ex-footballer and presenter Alex Scott, 41, went even more vintage in a 1920s-inspired Armani waistcoat and skirt with beaded embroidery.

Barbie star America Ferrera, 41, also sported black sequins in an asymmetrical column gown with a silk lapelled blazer.