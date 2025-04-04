5 nail trends to try this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While rich chocolates and deep red wines were fun for winter, nothing is more uplifting than a fresh spring manicure.

Pastels and florals may not be ground-breaking, but spring’s playful and lightweight manicures are sure to lift anyone’s mood.

From the smart ‘baby French’ to swoon-worthy swirls and pearls: nail experts dive into this season’s biggest trends so you won’t have any problems picking your next manicure.

1. Periwinkle

Pastels are a perennial favourite for spring nails. It signals the flowers finally beginning to bloom and the first of the sunny, warm days.

For spring 2025, the pastel leading the way is cool but fresh periwinkle. A hybrid shade that mixes light blue and lilac, periwinkle offers a modern twist on classics like lavender and lilac.

“[Periwinkle] has that fresh, airy quality that instantly reminds you of sunnier days, but it still carries enough depth to feel like a statement colour,” says Paint Nails London‘s lead nail tech, Angie Campbell.

“We’re seeing loads of clients opt for a periwinkle alternative French tip – where the classic white edge is replaced by this dreamy lavender-blue hue. It’s such an easy way to update a timeless style.”

It’s not just a French tip or full mani that you’re confined to with the spring shade: “If you are still embracing the soap nails trend, then you can add just a glaze of Periwinkle to your classic manicure,” says manicurist and ORLY global ambassador, Lou Stokes.

“[Using] a milky, glass-like shade that is neither a crème or a jelly provides just the right amount of understated sophistication with a glaze of colour.”

ORLY Just Breathe Breathable Nail Polish, £13.50

Nailberry Star Dust Shimmer Polish, £17

2. Marbles, swirls and pearls

Pearls, swirls and spring are a match made in heaven. It might be their luminous, ethereal nature which is like the dizzying haze of a spring day.

“We’re seeing a lot of fluid marble and swirl designs with a water-marbled effect, which give that dreamy, painterly vibe,” says Campbell.

“Pastel shades like baby blue, lavender, mint and blush pink continue to be massive, but earthy tones – such as terracotta browns and olive greens – are also cropping up, adding an organic twist.”

For stokes, warm-toned shimmers are gaining traction again this season.

“Another stand-out shade this spring is the peach champagne manicure, as seen on Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez,” she says.

“This grown-up elegant manicure is able to be worn everyday but can add a hint of glamour to any occasion. Choose a warm or cool peach base to suit your skin tone and then finish it with a shimmery, sheer, iridescent topper to give the illusion of a sparkling champagne finish.”

Manicurist Carnation Nail Polish, £14

Nails Inc Pearl-Fect Mani Nail Polish and Sticker Set, £16

3. Neat short ovals

Nail length and shape is a preference entirely dependent on the person and is rarely trend-led.

But this season, in light of the beauty space’s preoccupation with health over aesthetics, short and neat ovals seem to be in high demand.

“There is a definite trend to soft almond and mid to short length oval nails this spring,” says Stokes. “Largely due to the popularity of the natural nail focus including the soap nails trend that has been so popular.”

“Soap nails are essentially a very well-manicured nail, in creamy milky tones or soft pink shades so that the nails have a semi-sheer neutral coverage finished with a high-shine glossy topcoat.

“These extremely shiny well-groomed nails give a luxurious squeaky-clean look, hence the name soap nails.”

The ‘your nail but better look’ is also cropping up through manicure techniques.

Builder gel manicures also seem to be booming in popularity, over the traditional nail extensions. “We’re seeing a rise in requests for BIAB (Builder in a Bottle), which is builder gel that helps reinforce and grow out the natural nail without compromising on durability,” explains Campbell.

“Many of our clients pair this with softer, more rounded shapes – these not only look elegant but also help camouflage regrowth, making upkeep much simpler.”

Margaret Dabbs Nail Strengthening Treatment, £16

Tweezerman Glass Nail File, £8, Look Fantastic

4. The baby French

While the French manicure has previously come back in the form of brightly coloured tips, manicurist Margaret Dabbs OBE says 2025 is the year of the most refined manicure ever: the ‘baby French’.

“The ‘baby French’ – a barely-there whisper of white at the tip – brings a modern, minimalist update to the classic look,” she explains.

“It’s incredibly flattering and works beautifully with a sheer, natural base, offering a clean and elegant finish that’s perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.”

The ‘baby French’ focuses more on using your natural nail as opposed to white and nude polish to give the effect of the French tip.

This leans into the clean nail, health-conscious movement of the moment.

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour, 111 Ballerina, £25.50, John Lewis

5. Chrome

It’s not all natural nails though. Chrome is big and isn’t going anywhere.

“Chrome is definitely here to stay, and it’s evolving all the time,” says Campbell.

“In 2025, you’ll see it combined with pastel bases – like a whisper of pink or a gentle mint – giving the chrome a soft, ethereal effect.

Chrome, while always prioritising metallics, gives a both a futuristic and retro look.

“We’re also playing with layering chrome in different colours to achieve a retro-futuristic finish,” says Campbell.

“Whether you pair it with bold swirls or a simple accent nail, chrome brings that eye-catching dimension without being overly flashy. It’s the perfect way to add a modern twist to any spring or summer manicure.”

OPI Angels Flight to Starry Nights Nail Polish, £9.95 (was £14.90), Nail Polish Direct

essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Cosmic Chrome, £8.99, Look Fantastic