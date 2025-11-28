5 subtle and showy options for your festive manicure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Festive dressing is usually synonymous with sequins, velvet and the classic red nail.

But if you’re looking for something new that’s either barely-there or boldly seasonal, there are a load of manicure trends to pick from.

According to nail artists, there’s a way to do both without tipping into cliché.

So, here are the five key looks to ask for at your next nail appointment in time for Christmas.

1. Seasonal French

The French manicure has slipped back into fashion over the past year, but for Christmas it’s getting a seasonal upgrade.

Manchester-based manicurist Jo Whittle says her go-to is an “ombré or coloured French tip in a seasonal colour like deep red.

“You can even just have a sparkly French tip which will see you through the new year celebrations too!”

It’s a subtle twist but still office-friendly and works on both long and short nails.

This winter there’s an appetite for more understated detailing. Award-winning nail artist Jessica White, founder of Blanc Studios says that “sheer, milky nudes finished with a fine gold micro-tip” have been one of her most-requested looks.

For those who don’t want to fully commit to Christmas nail art, it’s the ideal middle ground with just enough festiveness.

Manicurist Active Duo, £26 (was £32)

2. Quiet luxury colours

While festive nail palettes typically revolve around glitter, this season takes a more “quiet” approach.

White says that “this year I’m loving a quiet luxury approach to festive nails, with more soft, polished tones with a hint of depth, such as a deep mulled-wine red or velvety plum.”

Rather than neutral beiges, these are rich, earthy shades that mirror winter wardrobes like the colour of the season – burgundy. They’re subtle but seasonal and slot easily into everyday looks long after Christmas dinner is done.

Nailberry No Regrets Nail Varnish, £17

3. Frosted chrome

At the bolder end of the spectrum, Whittle says, “magnetic gels are a must. They can be found in a huge array of colours which can even be layered for different effects.”

Cat-eye nails – the reflective manicure that mimics a feline’s eye – are everywhere for Christmas 2025.

Chrome is also back, but more refined than that of the late 2010s. White says that she’s “loving the return of the ‘frozen chrome’ look with that icy, mirror-like finish in silver or pale blue tones.”

The frosty result feels wintry without going too classically Christmas.

If you want to go even bolder with your chrome, Whittle also suggests “plaid chrome and Christmas-themed nail art […] something different on each nail” – a maximalist option but remains cohesive when you stick to one colour or theme.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour, £34

4. Velvet finishes

Velvet nails – a softly light-reflecting effect created with special magnetic powders – are also surging.

“I’m also seeing more clients asking for velvet nails which have a soft, light-catching texture that gives a 3D finish,” explains White.

They’re bold, but not loud, and make the perfect festive pairing to a seasonal-inspired outfit.

In terms of colours to go for, green remains one of the most trending choices this winter, with White noting that “a deep emerald green feels luxurious,” in this finish – à la a Ralph Lauren Christmas.

Maychao Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish, £6.99, Amazon

5. Almond shapes

When it comes to shape, the pros agree that you don’t need extra length to make festive manicures look elegant.

White says shorter, practical nails are back in vogue, “shorter, more natural shapes are definitely coming back, especially the short almond and soft square […] elegant, low-maintenance and perfect for everyday wear.”

In terms of shape, Whittle says “an almond nail does allow you to have more nail art on each nail. It also softens the overall look having this shape.”

The almond silhouette offers a good canvas for nail art while its soft taper gives even bolder designs a more refined edge.

Margaret Dabbs London Small Crystal Nail File, £12