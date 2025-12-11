French fashion stylist reveals how to actually look like you’re from Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to fashion and beauty, the term ‘French girl’ has become somewhat of an overused trope.

The archetypal French Girl, as we’ve all been told over and over, looks “effortlessly” elegant and artfully messy at all times. We’ve been told she does it all better than us and we should all try to emulate her if we want to be stylish.

Of course, this idea of an elusive, impossibly chic woman who floats around cafés in perfect tailoring is far more fantasy than reality.

While the new season of Emily In Paris will not actually be in Paris, but instead Rome, the show will no doubt continue to fuel the fascination with French style – even if its heroine gets it gloriously wrong.

Emily in the show is known for not quite executing the ‘French-girl’ look well. The Coco Chanel adage “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off,” is a great edict to follow, but Emily does quite the opposite.

Her outfits are maximalist, layered with competing colours and packed with prints, quite the opposite of how true Parisians dress, according to the city’s stylists.

So, as Emily In Paris returns for season five, we hear from a French fashion stylist how Parisians really dress.

1. They keep things very simple

It’s not a secret that simplicity is one of the defining factors of Parisian dressing.

“It’s all about simplicity. We’re more into less is more […] we like more solid colours and simple prints,” explains fashion stylist Marie-Anne Lecoeur, known online as ‘The French Chic Expert’, having written countless books on French style.

While Breton stripes are often touted as a staple, Lecoeur reminds us that context matters.

“You won’t really see many Parisians wear Breton top, because they only wear [them] in Brittany or Normandy by the sea in the summer.

“But yes, our favourite [pattern] is stripes and I am an avid fan of stripes.”

Unlike Emily In Paris, whose maximalism is part of the show, Lecoeur advocates restraint when it comes to French styling.

“I’m very much a minimalist when it comes to jewellery […] always have a look before leaving the house because things that work well in theory can be a horror in real life.”

Her tip is to have a full-length mirror right by the door, so you can see everything before heading out.

“You need to see everything from your head down to your shoes,” she explains.

With Nothing Underneath Devon Jumper, £160

Boden Lorna Cord Top, £99

Zara Jeans Z.04 Straight Full Length High-Waist, £29.99

2. They hardly shop

Unlike cultures where weekly hauls are normal, French women buy slowly and intentionally.

“When we buy we want things to last. I don’t think any French woman would just buy one thing for one event in the hope that they’re never going to wear them again,” says Leceour.

Even for weddings and special occasions, Leceour says practicality prevails.

“Women want something that they will wear at the wedding and also that they will wear again later – it can’t be something too extravagant.”

Impulse buying, she explains, is rare.

“We ask all those questions in our mind […] Do I have something similar? How’s it going to work with the rest of my wardrobe?”

The result is a wardrobe comprised of pieces that work hard, last long and therefore avoids clutter.

Hobbs Berkeley Jacket with Wool, £199 (was £279)

& Other Stories Press-Crease Trousers, £77

3. They don’t lean into stereotypes

The internet loves to prescribe berets, Breton tops and red lipstick as a Parisian starter pack – but Lecoeur is amused by the stereotypes.

“[The stripes and the beret] – you just need to add a string of onions around your neck, and here you are, stereotype.”

Instead, the real Parisian wardrobe is rooted in a practical colour palette.

“We do like grey. We do like black. We do like some pops of green and we wear navy blue a lot.”

And crucially, the ratio of timeless to trendy pieces is (un)surprisingly strict.

“A French woman’s wardrobe is comprised of 80% pieces that are neutral and classic and probably 20% that are a little bit out there.”

Trying too hard to stick to these rules however makes you appear inauthentic. “For a start, trying to dress like a French person is a mistake,” says Leceour.

Instead, she insists, the three pillars matter most: “Simplicity, less is more, and quality, not quantity.”

Massimo Dutti Flowing Linen Blouse with Tie Detail at the Waist, £69.95

Uniqlo AIRism Cotton T-Shirt, £14.90

4. They have staples

A Parisian capsule doesn’t require dozens of pieces. Lecoeur insists on three essentials; a well-cut blazer, loafers and a belt.

“You put a blazer on and straight away you’re dressed up,” says Leceour. “It turns even jeans and a T-shirt into something that really makes an effort.

“Footwear is the one accessory that makes the biggest difference […] more than a handbag.

“French women do love their loafers,” she says, “a pair of black loafers in good leather will last for years.”

A belt is one of her secret weapons when it comes to correct proportions. “Something as simple as a belt with a long slouchy jacket can make the biggest difference to your silhouette […] it really changes everything.”

And while stylish Parisians often lean into simple block colours, Leceour says there are two patterns that are an exception to the rule.

“The prints that we like are usually the simplest: stripes, gingham and Prince of Wales [check].

“We are not overly trendy people. We can mix one piece of a trend [and] the rest stays classic.”

Boden Iris Snaffle-Trim Leather Belt, £55

M&S Leather Loafers, £56

5. They understand their body shape

While ‘Parisian chic’ is often equated with a specific, naturally slim, body type, Lecoeur is keen to point out that it isn’t body type that makes an outfit work, and that France is “just like any other country.”

To pull of the ‘French chic’ look, she says “know first the shape of your body, that is an essential foundation.”

Whether apple, pear or rectangle, Lecoeur says it’s about enhancing what you naturally have.

Parisian chic isn’t reserved for the thin – despite what social media suggests.

“We have all shapes and sizes. We’re very much into making the most of what you’ve got with clothes.”

Leceour says understanding style is engrained in French culture. “We know a lot about style [it starts] from when we are toddlers.”

French women grow up surrounded by style literacy. “We go into shops more than buy online. Ladies at the boutiques advise us as well, so we learn from that from an early age.”

That learned understanding of colours, contrasts and silhouettes is what creates that quintessential Parisian elegance, not body size.