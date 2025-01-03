The best winter warming fragrances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Winter brings a craving for cosiness and comfort, and scents are a perfect way to evoke just that, enveloping the senses can be just as warming as a cashmere jumper.

So, renowned fragrance experts explore the key notes, fragrance families and mood-boosting scents to wear during the colder months.

Key winter fragrance notes

If you’re looking for something that brings a sense of comfort, the cooler months are the perfect time to reach for deep and enveloping scents.

“Woody and spicy notes are best for creating a cosy fireside feeling,” explains ARRAN Sense of Scotland fragrance expert Robin Fisher.

“Ingredients such as sandalwood, patchouli, leather or cardamom, paired with the sweetness of vanilla, amber, and musk, can stimulate the olfactory memory, bringing back the familiar scent associated with a ‘cosy’ feeling.”

When looking for more specific scents, “incense has natural, almost velvet, depths,” says Jo Malone fragrance and lifestyle expert Emma South, “whilst amber emanates a golden glow – and spice always brings olfactive warmth.”

Dossier Ambery Vanilla Parfum, £29

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne, £118

Fragrance families to opt for

There are four scent families: woody, floral, amber and fresh. When it comes to winter-warming fragrances, woody and amber are often the go-tos.

“Chypre is a family of perfume that is great for wearing during the colder weather, transporting you to a ‘warmer’ place through the unique aroma,” explains Fisher. “These fragrances create an enveloping and lingering scent with strong base notes that are richer, more complex, and longer lasting.”

Sweet notes are perfect for the colder seasons and therefore oriental scents work well in the wintertime. “Oriental scents, characterised by rich, spicy, and sweet notes that are warm and sensual work great,” says The Fragrance Shop head of buying Hayley Jones.

If you’re not into sweet smells, Jones suggests scents evoking the forest. “Woody fragrances, featuring notes such as cedar, sandalwood and vetiver, offer a grounding and warming effect, while gourmand fragrances evoke edible delights such as vanilla, chocolate, and caramel.”

Floral Street Chypre Sublime Eau De Parfum – 50ml, £74

Space NK Nordic Wilds Body Oil, £16

Scents to boost your mood

If you’re looking for a scent with some oomph to boost your mood during the dark and cold winter months, South recommends opting for citrus and herbs, “Citruses are the natural sunshine notes we associate with summer, and their bright energy can bring mood-boosting power in the depths of winter.

“I particularly enjoy scents like oud and bergamot for colder days; bergamot is a sweeter, rounder citrus note and it dazzles contrasted against the hypnotic, enwrapping depths of oud,” says South.

Alongside zesty citrus notes such as lime, grapefruit and bergamot, herbal scents also work wonders for your mood. “Herbal ingredients like rosemary, lavender, and lemongrass can help calm and revitalise the body,” explains Fisher.

Beauty Pie Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea Parfum, £28

Jo Malone London Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense, £160

Scents to transition from day to night

As days continue to be fleetingly short, there seems less time to unwind and change from day to night. If you’re looking for a scent both office-appropriate and fitting for drinks, look to layering your scents.

“Fragrances that blend uplifting, fresh herbal or citrus top notes with longer-lasting woody and musky base notes are best for transitioning from daytime to evening wear,” says Fisher.

When it comes to the classics, “Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle combines fresh citrus top notes with a sensual patchouli and vetiver base, making it versatile for any time,” says Jones, “And YSL Libre Intense blends lavender essence with Moroccan orange blossom, offering a balance between freshness and warmth.”

Whether you’re seeking cosy comfort or bright mood boosters, choosing a scent that feels like a second skin is the solution to warming you up this winter.

Arran After The Rain, 100ml Eau de Toilette, £45

CHANEL Coco Mademoiselle Parfum, £75, The Fragrance Shop