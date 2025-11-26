Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Christmas party season always arrives faster than you think. Blink, and you might miss the sudden shift from pumpkin to tinsel as we transition from autumnal knits and jewel-toned tights to sequin co-ords and novelty jumpers. Yep. It's the time of year that everybody suddenly forgets how to dress themselves.

That might sound harsh. Sadly, it’s true: for whatever reason, it’s the most garish time of the year, when people think it’s a good time to transform themselves into walking fire hazards with little regard for others, or even really for themselves.

As December looms alongside a calendar stacked with festive occasions of varying degrees – office parties, cocktail evenings, catchups with old friends – we’ve compiled a list of all the key party season fashion faux pas to avoid, and the ones to lean into instead. Because there’s never a good time to walk around looking like a giant bauble, regardless of how many sequined dresses are thrown your way. Here is your guide to how to avoid Cringe party dressing and the pieces to choose to sparkle instead.

1. Say no to silver

At this time of year, silver becomes a ubiquitous shade, with many people wrongly thinking of it as an easy styling hack. Sure, it does go with almost anything, and yes, it can be flattering if paired with the right shades. But given its colourless base, the stakes for getting silver right are high – and many fail at the first hurdle, opting for flashy, glimmering fabrics that make an outfit look cheap even when it isn’t. We should be dancing underneath disco balls rather than dressing like them. Also, if you have pale skin, silver will almost always just wash you out and make you look a little ghoulish. Best to avoid that.

open image in gallery Pair a gold dress with heavy-duty boots for a subverted feminine look ( Dr Martens )

Instead: go for gold

Not only is it a more interesting and dynamic colour than silver, but it’s also more universally flattering and so far easier to pull off. Reformation has plenty of strong contenders in this category that sit on just the right side of sparkly. Or, seek out something spectacular from a secondhand outlet, taking your cues from Iris Law’s recent outing in a greenish-slash-gold Paco Rabanne mini dress that had remnants of an early Noughties Paris Hilton look. For a more affordable alternative, All Saints had some excellent gold backless dresses back in the day that you can find on Depop and Vinted.

2. Avoid velvet on top

There’s nothing wrong with velvet. In fact, at this time of year, it’s a perennial wardrobe favourite. But there are ways to do it properly, and that does not include opting for one of those flimsy-looking strappy velvet tops that seem to be filling the high street right now. Typically, because of the thickness of the material, they sit awkwardly on the body and tend to create an undesirable silhouette that is neither fashionable nor flattering. This is almost always the case for any velvet tops, except perhaps for very well-made shirting – a rare feat of modern-day design and an item you’ll probably only find in a vintage shop.

Instead: embrace velvet co-ords

The best way to wear velvet this season (and any other) is via some sort of two-piece ensemble, either a tailored suit (Bella Freud does them best) or a vintage 1990s-inspired maxi skirt and sleeveless top combination that channels a more witchy vibe – Depop has reported a 29 per cent spike in searches for “gothic” in the past month.

3. Statement dresses are done

Those bright red, splashy sequinned look-at-me dresses that once might’ve been a Christmas party go-to are officially over. It’s too much, too overwhelming and that’s before we even get to how heavy and itchy it can be to wear a dress that’s covered in sequins. There’s something too predictable about arriving at a festive occasion in a dress like this. And with a limited number of standout dresses on the high street, it’s only a matter of time until you show up at the door, bottle in hand, to find that you’re wearing the same thing as someone on the other side.

open image in gallery Reformation has plenty of statement skirts this season, including this mesh polka dot option ( Reformation )

Instead: try a statement skirt

Vogue called this one last month, citing the statement skirt as one of the key trends for autumn/winter 2025 – and for good reason, with Dries Van Noten, Gucci, and Zara all offering a selection of mid-length, low-rise sparkly skirts that guarantee a standout look on the party circuit. To ensure that your skirt is the star of the show, it’s best to wear it with something simple, like a fitted sleeveless white or black top. For secondhand inspiration, seek out something resembling Carrie Bradshaw’s famous pink sparkly, and slightly sheer, skirt, which was recreated by the brand Hand Over. Or, to be a true party faithful, think Claudia Winkleman’s mesh cream tutu in The Traitors.

4. Ditch the awkward party heels

Christmas parties can be long and arduous affairs; the crowds are big, the talk is small. And there can be a lot of waiting around for canapes, or someone more interesting to talk to than that colleague you secretly loathe or the relative you find boring. In other words, you don’t want to make things any worse by standing around in uncomfortable high heels you can barely stand in, let alone walk quickly in if you need to make a fast escape from an awkward conversation. They can also be fairly unoriginal when it comes to accessorising an outfit: sure, heels might’ve once been the default for special occasions, but thankfully, we’ve moved on.

Instead: seek out a pair of party flats

Think red velvet, square-toed ballet shoes (try Aeyde), or black velvet pumps with bows on the front – Penelope Chilvers has a few excellent options. For a grungier look to offset a girlish frock on top, we suggest picking up a pair of heavy-duty black boots (up by 103 per cent on Depop since July). Dr Martens has some funky knee-length versions that come with a slight heel if you want to add a little height while still being comfortable.

5. Wave goodbye to wool coats

Given this is Britain, your outerwear is just as much a part of the outfit as what’s going on underneath. Far too many people opt for simple, understated wool coats to subvert the bonkers menagerie of colours and textures underneath. Frankly, this is the wrong approach; you’re far better off opting for a feathery, fabulously over-the-top coat and a more low-key outfit underneath. It’s a pleasing contrast that will turn heads immediately, and it’s one that is far less boring and conventional.

open image in gallery Charlotte Simone’s latest collection features a tiger print coat with faux fur trims that is perfect for party season ( Charlotte Simone )

Instead: go for faux fur

This season’s coolest coats couldn’t be fluffier, with searches for “faux fur” up by 275 per cent on Depop in the last six months. There are strong offerings as part of 16Arlington’s collaboration with M&S, as well as a litany of options courtesy of coat designer of the decade, Charlotte Simone, whose second seasonal drop launches on Wednesday evening and includes various Mongolian lambswool-trimmed jackets as well as a few Penny Lane-inspired faux fur options that are guaranteed to stop people in the street. In this category, more really is more.