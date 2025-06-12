The five festival fashion trends you need to know for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As festival season approaches, the Glastonbury lineup isn't the only hot topic; festival fashion is also a key point of discussion.

While some trends, like Hunter wellies and denim shorts, reappear annually, festival style has evolved significantly since the pandemic. Comfort and everyday trends are now widely embraced.

Whether navigating muddy fields or dancing at a day festival, celebrity stylists offer their predictions for this year's top festival trends.

open image in gallery Kate Moss’s famous micro shorts are making a comeback (Yui Mok/PA)

1. Boho chic

Boho has been back for a while, and while it may be petering out on the high-street, this year’s festivals are the perfect places to sport it.

“I love how boho has had a huge revival and in perfect timing for festival season,” says celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson. “Think the Chloé runway meets mud and fields. Crochet dresses, fringing, earthy tones – Vanessa Hudgens is your go-to for inspo.”

Bohemian style has drifted in and out of the fashion spotlight since its heyday in the free-spirited Seventies – but it truly caught fire again in the early 2000s, when icons like Sienna Miller and the Olsen twins made it their signature, teaming floaty blouses with oversized belts and studded boots.

The trend has never been so fitting for festivals – just look at Kate Moss and Miller’s Noughties Glastonbury looks.

open image in gallery Sienna Miller sported boho chic in studded belts and floaty dresses (Andy Butterton/PA)

Stylist Sian Clarke in partnership with Michael Kors, confirms that the boho trend is here to stay, noting an 83% spike in search interest.

“Crochet is super versatile,” she says. “Consider styling a crochet halter neck with denim shorts and cowboy boots for warmer festival days.”

From floaty co-ords to stitched accessories, this trend is easy and effortless.

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Suedette Fringed Jacket, £59

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

Next Ecru Cream Long Sleeve Boho Crochet Cropped Top, £40

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Pack of 4 Wooden Bracelets, £19.99

open image in gallery (New Look/PA)

New Look Dark Brown Metal Buckle Disc Belt, £17.99

2. Nineties jorts

While boho chic may be evoking the 2000s, the rise of baggy jorts – or jean shorts – is throwing festival fashion back to the Nineties.

“We are seeing a rise in the new summer staple, the jort,” says Ranson, “yes, the longline short, which is actually a great style for every body type, so that’s a win for any stylist.”

Whether DIY’d from an old pair of Levi’s or sourced from a beloved vintage shop, the jort is a festival staple teamed with a tank and trainers for a cool but comfy look.

open image in gallery (Cos/PA)

Cos Ribbed Tank Top, £17

open image in gallery (Bershka/PA)

Bershka Baggy Denim Shorts, £29.99

open image in gallery (Schuh/PA)

Schuh Cowan Sqaure Toe Hardwear in Brown, £46.99 (was £95)

3. Utility core

Another trend offering a more laid-back look in comparison to boho chic is utility core.

“Comfort is key, we aren’t here for being in pain for fashion when it comes to festival fun,” says Ranson, “oversized cargo pants, waistcoats, Timberlands, desert neutrals [are all the rage].”

Utility core is like a combination of Lara Croft and Euphoria, taking functional silhouettes and pairing them with suede or metallic finishes and face gems.

Having a neutral base and layering with gems and jewellery is an easy festival look that doesn’t require much thought – especially if you’re on day three.

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Gathered Tie Top, £22.99

open image in gallery (Stradivarius/PA)

Stradivarius Parachute Cargo Trousers, £39.99

open image in gallery (Urban Outfitters/PA)

Timberland Brown Premium 6 Inch Boots, £106 (was £190), Urban Outfitters

4. Disco cowboy

While cowboy boots were in last summer, this season the ‘disco cowboy’ is making waves with metallic fringe and studded Western boots.

“Cowboy boots make everything look cool,” says Ranson, “Even if you are wearing a vest and denim shorts they can completely elevate your look.”

And if you’re facing unpredictable weather – which is likely during a UK festival – they’re a great pick. “Cowboy boot wellies have emerged from the western trend,” says Clarke. “These hybrid heroes give you the best of both worlds: practical for being weatherproof wellingtons and in trend.”

Metallics are the cherry on top. With searches for ‘metallic and fringe jackets’ up by 69%, they’re clearly the after-dark must-have.

“If you have a plainer, more subtle outfit on, throw on a metallic jacket to give it some more personality,” says Clarke. Or equally, opting for metallic boots or a bag can spice up your outfit for a festival.

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

Next Silver Leather Fringe Cross-Body Bag, £38

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Ruffled Embroidered Short Dress, £35.99

open image in gallery (New Look/PA)

Public Desire Brown Folklore Faux Suede Contrast Stitch Boots, £49.99, New Look

5. Timeless vintage

This year more than ever, festival goers are leaning into vintage gems.

“A main shift I would say is it being more about vintage finds,” says Ranson. “A vintage band tee is an easy safe option, teamed with a floaty skirt, fringed denim, or a dress over the top.

“It can work through any trend, year after year.”

Layered jewellery and a solid pair of retro trainers – a nod to the F1 trend – can give any outfit the edge it needs.

The key to making vintage look good is balancing your look. So if you’re going for an oversized T-shirt or jacket, pair it with a smaller bottom silhouette.

Clarke says micro shorts are a key base for vintage looks: “As cow and snake are the prints of the summer season, pair micro shorts with standout pieces like a cow-print crop top or snake-print jacket.”

open image in gallery (Abercrombie and Fitch/PA)

Abercrombie & Fitch Clean Zip Denim Jacket, £54.99 (£80)

open image in gallery (H&M/PA)

H&M Loose Fit Led Zeppelin Printed T-shirt, £9.99

open image in gallery (Urban Outfitters/PA)

Urban Outfitters Piper Bengaline Stripe Shorts, £36