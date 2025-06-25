What to wear at Glastonbury 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are two types of people at Glastonbury. Those who rock up raring to go with wellies in a rucksack and a few pairs of pants. And those whose entire aesthetic has been meticulously planned for months. I’m talking mood boards, Pinterest presentations, and an endless stream of Kate Moss photos circa 2005. It’s a whole thing, one that is heavily reliant on nostalgia thanks to the litany of timeless fashion moments that took place on those muddy fields in the early Noughties courtesy of Moss, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, and co. Theirs was a sartorial study in understated, bohemian festival fashion bound to be repeated, reinvented, and revived for time in memorium.

This year, though, change is finally afoot in the festival fashion universe. At least, that’s according to Depop’s latest search data, which has offered an insight into the major trends we can expect to see showcased at this year’s Glastonbury. Of course, what people wear will be heavily dictated by the weather – so far, the forecast is looking warm and sunny. In terms of standout trends this year, we will be seeing “everyday sports” (football shirts, cycling shorts, and ballet shoes), “desert revival” (long ruffled skirts, ponchos, Birkenstock sandals), and “modern Indie”, a look it defines as the “love child of indie sleaze and grunge” made up of cargo shorts, tartan mini skirts, and oversized T-shirts.

Ultimately, the early Noughties reigns supreme as the main inspiration for people. “Y2K is a category that continues to be popular on Depop, but now we’re seeing shoppers blend nostalgic trashy-chic elements with contemporary attitude, perfect for festivals and late nights,” says a spokesperson for the secondhand retail platform.

These are all looks that can be easily achieved without you having to buy anything new. And while nobody wants to be the kind of person who arrives with a suitcase full of TikTok-approved outfits that have been months in the making (nor would we advise arriving with nothing but a few crop tops in tow), there’s something to be said for doing a little bit of advance planning. So, how to incorporate these key elements into your outfits without breaking the bank? And what other perennial trends should we be incorporating into our looks to keep ourselves feeling comfortable and festival fit?

open image in gallery Kate Moss recently released her own Glastonbury inspired collection for Zara ( Zara )

Read on for our key tips on what to wear for this year’s Glastonbury.

Prioritise comfortable shoes

open image in gallery Berghaus offer colourful, comfortable trainers ideal for Glastonbury ( Berghaus )

As any seasoned Glastonbury goer will know, your step count is likely to be inordinately high – many average around 50,000 steps a day. With this in mind, it would be wise to consider wearing shoes that you can walk for miles in as opposed to ones you’d like to be photographed in. Yes, this probably does discount some of the trending styles – I’m looking at you, ballet flats and cowboy boots – but your feet will thank you for being sensible. Plus, there are ways to tap into festival footwear trends while still prioritising comfort. Take a look at the litany of vintage-inspired trainer brands: Saucony, Asics, Salomon. Yes, ostensibly, these shoes tend to be for running, hiking, and other athletic activities. But attending Glastonbury should be considered among them. Stick to simple styles – black, white, and silver – that can be worn with anything. It’s all very normcore and will add a satisfyingly retro flair to every outfit that won’t have you compromising on comfort and leaving Somerset with sore soles.

Don’t neglect the basics

open image in gallery Miley Cyrus wore a cropped white vest for her performance at Glastonbury in 2019 ( Getty )

It’s easy to get caught up in all the glitter and gloss of festival dressing, particularly if it’s your first time. But some of the most stylish pieces in your wardrobe are often the simplest – and the same applies to Glastonbury. The first thing you need? A classic, well-made white tank top. Remember those viral photos of Dua Lipa with her arms wrapped around Callum Turner at last year’s festival? The pop superstar, who headlined Friday night, kept her off-duty look straightforward, comprising just a black pair of shorts, a black jacket, and a white tank top that she’d loosely rolled up to flash a hint of midriff.

The key is finding a top with just the right amount of sheerness to it so that you can go braless if you choose without flashing anybody: we recommend trying options at H&M, & Other Stories, and Mango, all of which offer excellent variations of the wardrobe staple. Speaking of staples, given that temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-20s, we’d also suggest investing in some solid swimwear – pairing a bikini top with a pair of jorts is a strong look we expect to see everywhere at this year’s festival. Our favourite brands this season include Hunza G, Fruity Booty, and Triangl, whose latest collection also offers bikini tops with matching skorts for a fun co-ord outfit.

Choose your sheer looks wisely

open image in gallery Mango’s collaboration with Supriya Lele features strong sheer choices ( Mango x Supriya Lele )

Naked dressing isn’t going anywhere. Apologies to prudes and those who hate seeing the female body on display (also known as misogynists), but sheer clothing is still a major fashion trend at festivals and beyond. This year, there is a litany of options across the high street, ranging from entirely see-through slips at lingerie labels like Bluebella and Intimissi to more structured frocks with feather trims – we love this crochet one from the Supriya Lele collection with Mango. You can also find plenty of secondhand options across the web; we recommend scanning Vinted for Nineties slip dresses as a starting point. Wear them over a bikini or your favourite matching pair of undies for a fun, floaty, and flirty ensemble.

Source some Brat shorts

open image in gallery Charli XCX performing in a pair of micro shorts at this year’s Grammys ( Getty )

Another Brat summer might not be looming – many are anticipating that Charli XCX will declare the era is officially over at her Glastonbury set on Saturday night – but the aesthetic’s influence is set to have a stronghold on the Somerset fields this year. At almost every performance, Charli has worn a pair of micro shorts reminiscent of Moss in her Glastonbury heyday. You can pick up a similar pair in silver or black as part of Moss’s Glastonbury Festival collection with Zara, or we love this suede pair of micro shorts at Free People, which also offers a soft denim variation with a giant buckled belt that looks strikingly similar to the ones worn by Charli on stage.

Invest in vintage sportswear

open image in gallery Camila Cabello performed at last year’s festival in a gunmetal grey waterproof jacket ( Getty )

You can’t go wrong at a festival by tapping into some retro sportswear. According to Depop, searches for rugby shirts have shot up by 231 per cent since March. “Vintage sportswear is one of the most consistently popular categories on Depop and gives even the most casual of sports fans the perfect kit for dancing the night away.” You can find new takes on cycling shorts everywhere, too, with Zara offering a great pair of black lace ones while leopard print options are available at the likes of Sweaty Betty and Asos. The ultimate hero piece of vintage sportswear for Glastonbury, though? A brightly coloured, well-made outdoor jacket, ideally one with a hood. We love this crimson and cobalt unisex option from Berghaus. It’s warm, it’s sensible, and it’s undeniably chic.